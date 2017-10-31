DeAndre Jordan, Clippers fail to reach contract extension

By @saihoops on
NBA Trade News, DeAndre Jordan trade, DeAndre Jordan
Apr 30, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) is fouled by Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) in the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea

All-Star centre DeAndre Jordan and the Los Angeles Clippers have failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension, according to a new report. Jordan, who signed a four-year, $US87 million (AU$113 million) contract with the Clippers in 2015, could potentially test the free agency market next year. 

Jordan is expected to decline his Player Option for the 2018-19 season and become an unrestricted free agent next July, to capitalise on the rising salary cap and the new CBA maximum-level contract structure. Jordan will be entering his eleventh year in the league and will be eligible for 35 percent of the salary cap.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, Jordan and the Clippers have discussed an extension, but talks have stalled. The report added that Jordan is keen to earn something closer to his maximum-possible salary of US$35 million (AU$45 million) instead of picking up his Player Option worth US$24 million (AU$31 million).

Clippers want DeAndre Jordan for the long haul

"If they want me, yeah, I'd love to be here. But I don't have an extension, do I? So we'll see. I haven't had the best experiences with agents," Jordan was quoted as saying. Lowe's report added that Jordan is currently negotiating without an agent, after parting always with Dan Fegan.

Doc Rivers, coach of the Clippers, believes the team needs the front court of Blake Griffin and Jordan to build a championship contender. "We want DJ back. We think we can win a title building around him and Blake. You also need room in the budget for other people."

DeAndre Jordan averaged 12.7 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks last season. He is widely regarded as the league's best rim protector and rebounder. The athletic big man is expected to receive a ton of maximum-level offers in next year's free agency. This season, Jordan is averaging 9.2 points, 16.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks thus far. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Tiger Woods set to return in November after nine-month layoff
LeBron James Free Agency: Houston Rockets set to make serious run
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue calls latest loss to Knicks 'unacceptable'
Caroline Wozniacki captures first WTA Finals title, upsets Venus Williams
Lewis Hamilton takes swipe at former teammate Nico Rosberg
Lewis Hamilton takes swipe at former teammate Nico Rosberg
DeAndre Jordan, Clippers fail to reach contract extension
DeAndre Jordan, Clippers fail to reach contract extension
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Kevin Spacey slammed for coming out as gay after sexual misconduct allegation
'Coronation Street' Oct. 30 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' Oct. 27 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Lucifer’ season 3: An awkward moment for Morningstar
'General Hospital' spoilers for Oct. 31 to Nov. 3: Sonny hires Diane
'General Hospital' Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Oct. 31 to Nov. 3
'Days of Our Lives' Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car