DeAndre Jordan, Clippers fail to reach contract extension

Apr 30, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) is fouled by Utah Jazz guard George Hill (3) in the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea

All-Star centre DeAndre Jordan and the Los Angeles Clippers have failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension, according to a new report. Jordan, who signed a four-year, $US87 million (AU$113 million) contract with the Clippers in 2015, could potentially test the free agency market next year.

Jordan is expected to decline his Player Option for the 2018-19 season and become an unrestricted free agent next July, to capitalise on the rising salary cap and the new CBA maximum-level contract structure. Jordan will be entering his eleventh year in the league and will be eligible for 35 percent of the salary cap.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, Jordan and the Clippers have discussed an extension, but talks have stalled. The report added that Jordan is keen to earn something closer to his maximum-possible salary of US$35 million (AU$45 million) instead of picking up his Player Option worth US$24 million (AU$31 million).

Clippers want DeAndre Jordan for the long haul

"If they want me, yeah, I'd love to be here. But I don't have an extension, do I? So we'll see. I haven't had the best experiences with agents," Jordan was quoted as saying. Lowe's report added that Jordan is currently negotiating without an agent, after parting always with Dan Fegan.

Doc Rivers, coach of the Clippers, believes the team needs the front court of Blake Griffin and Jordan to build a championship contender. "We want DJ back. We think we can win a title building around him and Blake. You also need room in the budget for other people."

DeAndre Jordan averaged 12.7 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks last season. He is widely regarded as the league's best rim protector and rebounder. The athletic big man is expected to receive a ton of maximum-level offers in next year's free agency. This season, Jordan is averaging 9.2 points, 16.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks thus far.