‘Deadpool 2’: Wade’s fiancé connected to the main plot

By @sachintrivedig on
Deadpool 2
Screenshot from "Deadpool 2" official trailer. YouTube/Ryan Reynolds

A new trailer of “Deadpool 2” has been released online, teasing the humours scenes in the film along with the intense action sequences. Wade’s (Ryan Reynolds) fiancé appears to be connected to the main plot, and her connection may be the catalyst in the film

It’s fun time for Wade and his cab driver buddy Dopinder (Karan Soni). The trailer shows the two of them having fun while fighting crime, with Wade fighting and running away from the bad guys, and Dopinder taking the superhero where he needs to go, living dangerously.

The main plot appears to be centred around a kid, who Wade’s fiancé Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) wants to save. While the superhero does his best to save the kid, he has to go up against Cable (Josh Brolin), who has come specifically for the kid.

Wade will meet his match in Cable, and since he will not be able to take on the futuristic soldier on his own he will enlist the support of other superheroes in his fight.

The superheroes that join Wade form a team, and every team needs a name. Wade will decide to name them X-Force. The name may sound familiar to superhero comics/movies fans, and Domino (Zazie Beetz) points this out but Wade doesn’t care.

The kid that Vanessa wants Wade to protect is a mutant with some very special powers. The trailer teases the kid taking on a group of cops that appear to be trying to arrest him or shoot him down.

Will Wade be able to save the kid or will Cable get to him first? Why does a soldier from the future want that kid so badly? The fans will have to wait and watch the film to find out.

“Deadpool 2” will be introducing a few new characters, but the fans will also get to see some familiar faces. Colossus (Voice by Stefan Kapicic,  Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Blind AI (Leslie Uggams) will be back in the upcoming film.

Credit: 20th Century Fox/ YouTube

