'Deadpool 2': Josh Brolin on personalising Cable

By @sachintrivedig on
'Deadpool'
A still of a scene from the film "Deadpool." Deadpool/ Facebook

The early reviews are in for “Deadpool 2,” and the fans have a lot of good things to say about the film.  The biggest new addition in the film is the comic book character Cable (Josh Brolin). In a recent interview, Brolin talked about researching for this role, and about how he had to personalise the character.

There are a lot of stories and different looks of Cable in the comic series. When Brolin was asked about his version of the character in an interview with Collider, a video of which has been posted on YouTube, the actor pointed out that his character had different looks in the comics, giving him a lot of variety to choose from. In the end Brolin decided to personalise the character according to what works best for him.

Brolin was conscious of the fact that the comic book fans may react negatively to his version of Cable, but the actor felt that as long as he creates a character that the audience can invest in, the comic books fans will forgive him for. While the fans have loved Brolin’s performance, the actor himself isn’t always shore that he “nailed” the part in any of his movies.

After the filming was complete, Brolin had to go in for some additional photography. One of the scenes that has been added in the film, according to the actor, is a big action sequence in the third act. Brolin revealed that some of the sequences that Second Unit Director Sam Hargrave did is slightly different from some of the other scenes that they filmed.

“Deapool 2” has been directed by David Leitch. Some of the other cast members of the film are Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson), Zazie Beetz (Domino), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), Stefan Kapicic (voice of Colossus), and Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead).

