Dead man's unsent text with emoji a legitimate will, Australian court rules

Man texting in the dark
A man sends text messages on his mobile phone as he smokes a cigarette outside the court building in San Diego, California December 9, 2013. Reuters/Mike Blake

An Australian court has ruled that a dead man's unsent text message saying he wanted his brother, not his wife, to get his home and pension was a legitimate will. The text, signed off with a smiley face emoji, was found on the drafts folder of the man’s phone.

The Supreme Court in Brisbane heard the case, which revealed that the 55-year-old committed suicide after composing a text message intended for his brother. Justice Susan Brown, in her decision, said the wording of the text showed that the man knew what he was doing.

The man’s message said he wanted his brother and nephew to "keep all that I have” and that he wanted his ashes to be put in the back garden. The unsent text was found by the man’s friend near his body. The message also provided details on how to access his bank account.

The man's wife argued to the Supreme Court that the text message was not final because it was not sent. She applied to manage her late husband’s finances.

"You and [nephew] keep all that I have house and superannuation, put my ashes in the back garden.. [wife] will take her stuff only she's ok gone back to her ex AGAIN I'm beaten,” his unsent text message reads. It added there was a bit of cash behind the TV and a bit in the cash card pin, and ended the message with the words “my will.”

"The reference to his house and superannuation and his specification that the applicant was to take her own things indicates he was aware of the nature and extent of his estate, which was relatively small," Brown said, according to ABC News. Brown also found the man had no relationship with his son and had issues with his marital life, saying the deceased and his wife had difficulties in their relationship and had separated several times. The recent one was before the man took his own life.

In Queensland, if a person who dies with no valid will, his next of kin like a spouse takes on the role of managing the deceased's estate. Based on the Queensland Government's website, a will is considered valid if it is in writing and "signed by you in front of two witnesses, both of whom must be over 18 years old, cannot be visually impaired and should not be included as beneficiaries in the will.”

