'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Sept. 5-8: Andre announces something shocking

"The Days of Our Lives" cast, which includes Thaao Penghlis (Andre), Lucas Adams (Tripp), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), Judi Evans (Bonnie), Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Kyler Pettis (Theo), Olivia Rose Keegan(Claire), Camila Banus (Gabi), Deidre Hall (Marlena/Hattie), Drake Hogestyn (John), Arianne Zucker (Nicole), Greg Vaughan (Eric), Galen Gering (Rafe), Lamon Archey (Eli), Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Billy Flynn (Chad), Marci Miller (Abigail), Casey Moss (JJ), Jennifer Landon (Hillary), Christopher Sean (Paul), James Reynolds (Abe) and Judi Evans (Adrienne), will be heavily featured in the episodes from Tuesday to Friday. Some of the scenes to watch out for are the ones featuring Andre's press conference and shocking announcement as well as his surprise encounter with Marlena and John. 

'The Days of Our Lives' episodes on Tuesday to Friday

According to Soap.sheknows, "DOOL" is pre-empted on Monday due to the network's airing of PGA Golf. It will resume regular programming from Tuesday to Friday. On Tuesday's episode, Theo will be jealous of Tripp when Claire invites him to move with them. TV Guide also reports that on Tuesday, Tripp will try to mend things with Kayla. As for Gabi, she will end up in a situation that proves to be dangerous. Meanwhile, Hope will ask Bonnie about Anjelica (Morgan Fairchild). 

Marlena and John's escape

Wednesday's episode will feature Marlena and John attempting to escape their captors. Meanwhile, Eli, Hope and Rafe will work hard to save Gabi before it's too late. As for Hattie, she will find it difficult to maintain her charade with Brady. Plus, Nicole and Eric will share a moment. 

Andre's shocking announcement

On Thursday, Andre will make an announcement that will shock the audience during a press conference. Elsewhere, Theo and Abe will reunite and Paul will notice kinks in Hattie's deception. Meanwhile, Abigail and Chad will share their news with JJ and Jennifer.

John and Marlena surprise Andre

Friday's episode will feature Andre's stunning encounter with Marlena and John. As for Adrienne, she will find an ally that she didn't consider before. Elsewhere, Bonnie makes a bold move and Paul asks Hope to help him figure out what to do with Marlena and his dad's current predicament. Click here to check out some of the scenes for this week's "Day of Our Lives" episodes on NBC's website.

"Days of Our Lives" airs at 12:45 pm during weekdays on Australia's Foxtel Arena. The American soap opera also airs during weekdays at 1 pm on NBC in the US. Stay tuned for more "DOOL" spoilers and updates in the coming weeks.

