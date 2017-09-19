'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Sept. 19-22: Lucas’ family confronts him

Actor Bryan Dattilo and his son Gabriel pose for photographers at the premiere of "Happily N'Ever After" in Los Angeles December 16, 2006.

Actor Bryan Dattilo and his son Gabriel pose for photographers at the premiere of "Happily N'Ever After" in Los Angeles December 16, 2006. Reuters/Gus Ruelas

"The Days of Our Lives" cast, which includes Bryan Dattilo (Lucas), Chandler Massey (Will), Melissa Reeves (Jennifer), Lauren Koslow (Kate), Camila Banus (Gabi), Marci Miller (Abigail), Freddie Smith (Sonny), Billy Flynn (Chad), Arianne Zucker (Nicole), Greg Vaughan (Eric), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe), James Reynolds (Abe), Lamon Archey (Eli), Galen Gering (Rafe) and Kristian Alfonso (Hope), will be featured in the main plotlines from Tuesday to Friday. It includes scenes such as Brady's jealousy over Nicole and Eric's attraction towards each other and a confrontation scene that will center around Lucas' drinking habits.

Spoiler alert! This update contains additional 'Days of Our Lives' 2017 spoilers. Read on to learn more about what will happen next in the long-running soap opera which airs on NBC in the US and Foxtel Arena in Australia.

'Days of Our Lives' episodes from Tuesday to Friday

According to TV Guide, Tuesday's episode of DOOL will show Nicole and Eric working together at the Horton Center. Nicole will slowly find herself being drawn to Eric. Meanwhile, Brady will get mad when he finds out that Eric also has feelings for Nicole. As for Abe, he will search for a new commissioner for the Salem Police Department (PD). Plus, Julie and Chloe will clash with each other.

Lucas is confronted by his loved ones

On Wednesday, Julie and Chloe will team up. Elsewhere, Lucas' loved ones will finally confront him about his excessive drinking. As for Eric, he will demand something from Brady. Meanwhile, Nicole will confess to Abe. Thursday's episode will show Rafe and Hope in a tricky situation as candidates for the Salem PD commissioner position. Plus, Chloe will warn Eric about a mistake that she made. Gabi will realise why Eli was fired. Abigail will also surprise Chad with her unexpected pre-wedding decision.

Eric makes a stunning move

Friday's episode of DOOL will feature Eric making a surprising move. Elsewhere, Sonny will have a disturbing dream about Will. Plus, Chad and Abigail's wedding plans will encounter a problem and Brady will tell Sonny that he may not be willing to give up the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

'Days of Our Lives' recap

After last week's episode that featured Lucas making a scene, Monday's episode of the NBC soap showed Lucas having a heart-to-heart talk with Will. Meanwhile, Jennifer and Kate comforted each other over Lucas' condition. Abigail empathised with Gabi's situation and Sonny confided in Chad his feelings for Will.

"Days of Our Lives" airs in Australia on Foxtel Arena during weekdays at 12:45 pm. Aside from this schedule, it also airs on weekdays in the US on NBC at 1 pm. Stay tuned for more DOOL spoilers and updates about the Salem residents in the next few weeks.

Watch the 'Days of Our Lives' video from the soap's Facebook account: