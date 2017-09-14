'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Sept. 14-15: Lucas makes a scene

Days of Our Lives star Bryan Dattilo RTR24EZT
U.S actor Bryan Dattilo poses during the opening ceremony of the 49th Monte Carlo television festival in Monaco June 7, 2009. Dattilo stars in the long-running NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives" as Lucas Horton. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

"The Days of Our Lives" cast, which includes Bryan Dattilo (Lucas), Deidre Hall (Marlena/Hattie), Judi Evans (Bonnie/Adrienne), Tionne Watkins (Sheila), Greg Vaughan (Eric), Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire), Kyler Pettis (Theo), Drake Hogestyn (John), Christopher Sean (Paul), Freddie Smith (Sonny), Lamon Archey (Eli), James Reynolds (Abe) and Camila Banus (Gabi), will be featured in the episodes of the soap opera from Thursday to Friday. They will be part of important storylines such as Lucas making a scene while being drunk and Marlena telling John about Adrienne possibly working with Hattie.

Spoiler alert! This article contains 'Days of Our Lives' 2017 spoilers. Read on to learn more about what will happen next in the NBC soap opera, which also airs in Australia on Foxtel Arena.

'The Days of Our Lives' episodes on Thursday and Friday

TV Guide reports that on Thursday, Marlena will be curious about Hattie's therapy session with Adrienne. Eric will tell her about it and she'll alert someone. Meanwhile, Theo will finally admit to Claire that he wants to get back together with her. As for Bonnie, she'll ask Hattie to avoid exposing her. Plus, Sheila will have some surprising news for Adrienne that will prove to be disappointing.

Lucas gets drunk and makes a scene, Will Horton returns

On Friday, Lucas will make a scene while he's drunk. Meanwhile, Paul and Sonny will tell Gabi that they'll have a double wedding. As for Marlena, she'll inform John about her suspicions regarding Hattie possibly working with Adrienne. Elsewhere, Abe will find out from Eli that he got fired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Also, watch out for the return of Will Horton (Chandler Massey) in Salem, according to an exclusive report from Soaps.sheknows.

'Days of Our Lives' recap

'Jarlena' is safe

Monday's episode of "DOOL" featured John and Marlena, aka "Jarlena," fearing the worst. Last week, they tried their best to escape captivity. Thankfully, they were eventually rescued and Hattie got arrested. Meanwhile, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) also confronted Hattie about her actions. As for Sheila, she threatened to blow Bonnie out of the water.

Battle over DiMera

Tuesday's episode showed Kate (Lauren Koslow), Chad (Billy Flynn) and Andre (Thaao Penghlis) clashing over DiMera. Plus, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) sacrificed a lot for Brady (Eric Martsolf) while Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) caught Gabi and Eli in a compromising situation. Rafe (Galen Gering) asked Hope why she is hesitant to get married immediately. The episode also revealed how Brady is actually jealous of Nicole.

Marlena and Hattie's confrontation

On Wednesday, Hattie was confronted by Marlena and she accidentally revealed that she's working with an ally. Meanwhile, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) also confronted Bonnie about Sheila. As for Brady, he received some well-meaning advice from John. Plus, Tripp (Lucas Adams) assisted Claire in making Theo jealous.

"Days of Our Lives" airs on Foxtel Arena at 12:45 pm on weekdays in Australia. It also airs during weekdays in the US at 1 pm on NBC. Stay tuned for more "DOOL" spoilers.

Watch the 'Days of Our Lives' video from the show's Facebook account:

Join the Discussion
