'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Oct. 9-13: Sami returns to Salem

'DOOL' episodes from Monday to Friday

According to TV Guide, Monday's episode of DOOL will show Nicole confronting Eric about leaving Salem. Meanwhile, Kayla will realise that Steve asked Tripp a favor on her behalf. As for Hope, she'll obtain crucial information from Ben. Plus, Theo will ask Tripp about his feelings for Claire. On Tuesday, Lucas will have another talk with Will. Elsewhere, Nicole tells Eric that she loves him. Meanwhile, Sonny will request something major for Kate and Brady will notice that Chloe is hiding something.

Eric and Nicole plan for the future, Sami comes home

Wednesday's episode will feature Eric and Nicole will start planning for the future. However, Brady will realise that Nicole lied to him. Plus, Adrienne will run into Hattie in jail. Kate will also meet up with Clyde to get to the bottom of things. On Thursday, Nicole will tell Brady the truth. Meanwhile, Julie and Chloe will clash over the club. As for Victor, Bonnie will blackmail him. Kate will also tell Marlena, Roman and John the shocking information that Clyde told her.

Friday's episode will show Sami's return to Salem. Plus, Lani will ask Hope to lift JJ's suspension. As for Brady, he'll turn the tables on Nicole and Paul will include John in an illegal activity. Click here to see photos from NBC featuring some of the scenes that will be shown this week.

'Days of Our Lives' recap

The DOOL episodes last week featured Ben interrupting the double wedding in Salem by telling Sonny and Paul that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) is alive. Plus, Abigail punched Ben. Gabi and Eli also kissed, while Lucas received some surprising news. Elsewhere, Sonny and Brady demanded that Victor make a difficult decision. Chloe also told Nicole some juicy information about Eric.

"Days of Our Lives" episodes air in Australia on Foxtel Arena during weekdays at 12:45 pm. The soap opera also airs in the US on NBC at 1 pm daily. Stay tuned for more "DOOL" spoilers and updates about the people of Salem.