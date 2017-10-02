'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Oct. 2-6: Ben interrupts the wedding

"The Days of Our Lives" cast, which includes Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), Casey Moss (JJ), John Aniston (Victor), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe), Bryan Dattilo (Lucas), Marci Miller (Abigail), Lamon Archey (Eli), Camila Banus (Gabi), Wally Kurth (Justin), Arianne Zucker (Nicole), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Christopher Sean (Paul), Freddie Smith (Sonny) and Deidre Hall (Marlena), will be featured again in the spotlight in the soap's episodes from Monday to Friday. They will be part of numerous plot twists including Ben interrupting the double wedding because of a stunning revelation and Sonny and Paul being informed about a legal issue.

Spoiler alert! This update has additional 'Days of Our Lives' 2017 spoilers. Read on to learn more about what will happen next in Salem.

'DOOL' episodes from Monday to Friday

Soaps.sheknows reports that on Monday's episode of the long-running NBC soap opera, Ben will surprise everyone in Salem when he shows up at the double wedding and informs Paul and Sonny that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) is not dead. Unfortunately, this shocking revelation could derail the couple's plans of marrying.

On Tuesday, JJ will be pushed to the edge. Wednesday's episode will show a couple finally tying the knot after Ben's interruption. On Thursday, Paul and Sonny will learn about an important legal issue from Justin. Friday's episode will feature Marlena getting recruited to answer some questions.

Abigail punches Ben

A slideshow of photos that feature some scenes from episodes this week was posted on NBC's official website. It includes Ben gatecrashing the double wedding in Salem and Abigail punching him. Meanwhile, Abe is shown talking to someone on his cellphone. The photo's caption says that he's naming the new police commissioner of Salem in the scene. Plus, Lucas will receive some shocking news, Eli and Gabi will kiss each other and Chloe will tell Nicole something important about Eric. Brady and Sonny will also demand that Victor make a difficult decision. Click here to see the said photos.

'Days of Our Lives' recap

The episodes of "DOOL" last week showed Paul getting propositioned as well as the start of the preparations for the double wedding of Chad (Billy Flynn), Abigail, Paul and Sonny. Elsewhere, Gabi struggled with her heartbreak, while Julie surprised Doug with a romantic gesture.

"Days of Our Lives" episodes air during weekdays at 12:45 pm in Australia on Foxtel Arena. It airs at 1 pm daily in the US on NBC. Stay tuned for more "DOOL" spoilers.

