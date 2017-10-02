'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Oct. 2-6: Ben interrupts the wedding

By @JanSSS8 on
Days of Our Lives star Robert Scott Wilson
Robert Scott Wilson Wikimedia Commons/Esteban Mella González

"The Days of Our Lives" cast, which includes Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), Casey Moss (JJ), John Aniston (Victor), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe), Bryan Dattilo (Lucas), Marci Miller (Abigail), Lamon Archey (Eli), Camila Banus (Gabi), Wally Kurth (Justin), Arianne Zucker (Nicole), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Christopher Sean (Paul), Freddie Smith (Sonny) and Deidre Hall (Marlena), will be featured again in the spotlight in the soap's episodes from Monday to Friday. They will be part of numerous plot twists including Ben interrupting the double wedding because of a stunning revelation and Sonny and Paul being informed about a legal issue.

Spoiler alert! This update has additional 'Days of Our Lives' 2017 spoilers. Read on to learn more about what will happen next in Salem.

'DOOL' episodes from Monday to Friday

Soaps.sheknows reports that on Monday's episode of the long-running NBC soap opera, Ben will surprise everyone in Salem when he shows up at the double wedding and informs Paul and Sonny that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) is not dead. Unfortunately, this shocking revelation could derail the couple's plans of marrying.

On Tuesday, JJ will be pushed to the edge. Wednesday's episode will show a couple finally tying the knot after Ben's interruption. On Thursday, Paul and Sonny will learn about an important legal issue from Justin. Friday's episode will feature Marlena getting recruited to answer some questions.

Abigail punches Ben

A slideshow of photos that feature some scenes from episodes this week was posted on NBC's official website. It includes Ben gatecrashing the double wedding in Salem and Abigail punching him. Meanwhile, Abe is shown talking to someone on his cellphone. The photo's caption says that he's naming the new police commissioner of Salem in the scene. Plus, Lucas will receive some shocking news, Eli and Gabi will kiss each other and Chloe will tell Nicole something important about Eric. Brady and Sonny will also demand that Victor make a difficult decision. Click here to see the said photos.

'Days of Our Lives' recap

The episodes of "DOOL" last week showed Paul getting propositioned as well as the start of the preparations for the double wedding of Chad (Billy Flynn), Abigail, Paul and Sonny. Elsewhere, Gabi struggled with her heartbreak, while Julie surprised Doug with a romantic gesture. 

"Days of Our Lives" episodes air during weekdays at 12:45 pm in Australia on Foxtel Arena. It airs at 1 pm daily in the US on NBC. Stay tuned for more "DOOL" spoilers.

Watch the 'Days of Our Lives' video from the soap opera's Facebook page:

Related
Join the Discussion
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
Atlanta Hawks' Dennis Schroder charged with misdemeanor battery
Cavs owner received racist voicemails after LeBron James' Donald Trump tweet
Russell Westbrook signs 5-year extension with OKC Thunder
Malaysian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel fastest in shortened practice
Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Conor McGregor next's fight: UFC star keeping options open
Conor McGregor next's fight: UFC star keeping options open
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will not be a ‘repeat’
‘Vikings’ season 5: Lagertha vs. Ivar
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 9 episode 1 live stream: 'Foisted!'
‘Vikings’ season 5 battles in new trailer
'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: The Emperor may be back
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Ian McDiarmid reportedly back
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Oct. 2-6: Ben interrupts the wedding
'Days of Our Lives' Oct. 2-6 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car