'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Jan. 29 to Feb. 2

"The Days of Our Lives" (DOOL) cast, including Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Galen Gering (Rafe), Lamon Archey (Eli), Tyler Christopher (Stefan), Louise Sorel (Vivian), Sal Stowers (Lani), Camila Banus (Gabi), Drake Hogestyn (John), Stephen Nichols (Steve), Leann Hunley (Anna) and Christie Clark (Carrie), will be in the spotlight for the DOOL episodes from Monday to Friday. They will be included in several scenes such as Andre's (Thaao Penghlis) funeral and Lani's confession to Gabi. Plus, Rafe and Hope finally have the surveillance video that could lead them to Andre's killer. Also, watch out for Carrie's return to Salem!

Spoiler alert! This update has more 'Days of Our Lives' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about what will happen next in Salem.

TV Guide and Soaps.sheknows report that on Monday's episode of DOOL, Rafe and Eli will continue to review the security video from the night of Andre's murder. They will find out a surprising detail about it. Meanwhile, Stefan will reassure Vivian that they won't be caught because he covered their tracks well. As for Steve and John, they agreed to look deeper into Anna's mysterious letter. Plus, Lani will confess something to Gabi.

Steve's vision problems

On Tuesday, Paul will overhear John's private call, which he'll find disturbing. As for Valerie, she will still find it difficult to trust Lani that's why she'll take matters into her own hands and take action. Meanwhile, Sonny will be shocked when he hears Will's news. As for Steve, Kayla will find him having a hard time with his vision. She'll urge him to have his eyes checked by a doctor.

Will vows to help Paul look into John's secrets

Wednesday's episode of the US soap will show Steve telling Kayla some sad news about his health. Elsewhere, Sonny will lash out at Eve after she gives her unsolicited relationship advice. Plus, Victor will suggest some ways on how Brady can get Eve to trust him. Will also promises to help Paul discover what John is really up to.

Carrie returns as tensions arise during Andre's funeral

On Thursday, the residents of Salem prepare to attend Andre's funeral. Unfortunately, the drama in their lives will follow them there and tensions will rise between the guests. Plus, Carrie will return to Salem to defend her parents. As for Paul and John, they will get more information which is connected to Anna's letter. Elsewhere, Rafe wil find out that someone else knows about his secret.

Friday's episode will show Andre's funeral getting interrupted by a surprise visitor. Meanwhile, Will asks for help from Hope. As for Anna and Roman, they will give Hope another suspect to consider for Andre's murder. Plus, Rafe will ask Stefan some questions about the security footage from DiMera. Click here to see some photos of the scenes from the NBC website.

'Days of Our Lives' recap

Last week, Kate and Chad bonded because of their shared grief and anger. As for Lani, she tried to hide her pregnancy. Plus, Abigail got a taste of Gabi's revenge when she turned the tables on her. Elsewhere, Rafe and Eli discovered something that helped the progress of Andre's murder investigation.

"Days of Our Lives" episodes air on Foxtel Arena in Australia at 12:45 pm AEDT. It airs at 1pm on NBC in the US. Stay tuned for upcoming DOOL spoilers in the next few weeks.