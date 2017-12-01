'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Dec. 1: Ciara returns to Salem

"The Days of Our Lives" cast, which includes Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Alison Sweeney (Sami), Galen Gering (Rafe), Melissa Reeves (Jennifer), Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Camila Banus (Gabi), Lamon Archey (Eli), Kyler Pettis (Theo) and Casey Moss (JJ), will be featured in the long-running soap's episode on Friday. It will show Ciara coming back to Salem. Plus, Rafe and Sami will take comfort in each other.

Spoiler alert! This article has 'Days of Our Lives' spoilers 2017. Read on to learn about what will happen next in the NBC soap opera.

TV Guide reports that the episode of DOOL on Friday will show Sami and Rafe meeting up and finding comfort in each other. Meanwhile, Ciara makes a splash as she returns to Salem. Plus, Gabi and Eli will fight over the situation that involves Theo and JJ. Elsewhere, Hope will confide to Jennifer about her breakup. Click here to see photos of some of the scenes that were posted on NBC's website.

'Days of Our Lives' recap of past episodes

The DOOL episode on Monday showed Abe ordering Hope to fire JJ. Meanwhile, Will asked Marlena to help him remember. As for Sami, she figured out a way to help out her son. Plus, Kate visited Theo. On Tuesday, Rafe stood up to Abe for Hope. However, things didn't go as he hoped it would. Elsewhere, Will reunited with Kate. Ben also returned to Salem. Plus, Andre got kicked out of the house.

Lucas finally realises that his Will is alive

Wednesday's episode showed Kate admitting something shocking to Andre. As for Sami, she went to extreme measures to trigger Will's memory. Meanwhile, Lucas finally realised that Will is still alive when he saw him with his own eyes. Hope and Rafe also fought because she found out that he took her job. On Thursday, Will didn't want to go with Sami's wild plan. Elsewhere, Abigail asked Chad to reconsider throwing Andre out of the mansion. As for Andre, he will make a surprising decision that involves Kate. Plus, Rafe will push Hope to tell him why she doesn't want to get married.

These scenes follow last week's episodes of DOOL including Will's reunion with Gabi and Arianna. Roman and Sami also comforted Abe. As for JJ, he snuck into Theo's hospital room, and Eli consoled Lani.

"Days of Our Lives" episodes air at 12:45 pm on Foxtel Arena in Australia during weekdays. It also airs at 1 pm on NBC in the US. Stay tuned for more DOOL spoilers and updates about the residents of Salem.

