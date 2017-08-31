'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Aug. 31 to Sept. 1

Actress Deidre Hall poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, U.S., May 19, 2016.

Actress Deidre Hall poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, U.S., May 19, 2016. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

"The Days of Our Lives" cast, which includes Eric Martsolf (Brady), Arianne Zucker (Nicole), Vanessa A. Williams (Valerie), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), Stephen Nichols (Steve), Sal Stowers (Lani), Casey Moss (JJ), Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire), Kyler Pettis (Theo), James Reynolds (Abe), Camila Banus (Gabi), Galen Gering (Rafe), Judi Evans (Bonnie), Suzanne Rogers (Maggie), Deidre Hall (Marlena/Hattie) and Thaao Penghlis (Andre), will be in the spotlight for the episodes on Thursday and Friday. It will show Hattie posing as Marlena to trick Andre and Kayla opening up to Valerie about Steve and her issues with him.

Spoiler alert! This article contains 'Days of Our Lives' spoilers. Read on to learn more about what will happen next in the soap opera that airs on NBC and Foxtel Arena

'The Days of Our Lives' episodes on Thursday and Friday

According to TV Guide, on Thursday's episode of "DOOL," Kayla will talk to Valerie about her issues regarding Steve. Meanwhile, Brady will play dirty for Nicole. As for Theo and Claire, they will work on fixing their relationship. Plus, Claire will assist Theo in dealing with his frustration towards Abe. Elsewhere, Lani and JJ will go out for a romantic date.

Hattie pretends to be Marlena

On Friday, Hattie will pose as Marlena and she'll have a therapy session with Andre. Meanwhile, Rafe will find out that the evidence he needs is on its way, thanks to Dario. As for Gabi, she'll end up in a risky situation. Plus, Bonnie and Maggie will clash. Click here to see some photos of the scenes on NBC's official website.

'Days of Our Lives' recaps

On Monday, Bonnie and Hattie got in a sticky situation that caused them to panic. As for Eli (Lamon Archey), he tried to stop JJ and Lani from messing up his plan. Maggie found out that Adrienne (Judi Evans) will move into the mansion and she's not happy about it. Plus, Abe, Rafe and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) decided to work together for a common goal.

A double wedding

Tuesday's episode featured Paul (Christopher Sean), Sonny (Freddie Smith), Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) deciding to have a double wedding. Elsewhere, Marlena and John (Drake Hogestyn) tried to get out of their current situation. Plus, Andre asks Hattie who's pretending to be Marlena, for help. As for Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), he turned to Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) for help in hiding the fact that he was with Anjelica (Morgan Fairchild) during the time of her death.

On Wednesday, Marlena and John developed an escape plan. As for Paul, he started to notice that Hattie (who is still posing as Marlena), is unusually cold and strange. He asked her some important questions. Meanwhile, Hope and Rafe pressured Myron (Craig Welzbacher) into doing something for their benefit. Nicole also received some alarming news at Holly's (Tatum and Oakley) custody hearing.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays at 12:45 pm on Foxtel Arena in Australia. It also airs on NBC at 1 pm on weekdays in the US. Stay tuned for more "DOOL" spoilers.

Watch the 'DOOL' video below from the official Facebook page of the soap opera: