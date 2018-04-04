'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for April 4-6: Abigail asks Marlena’s help

By @JanSSS8 on
Days of Our Lives cast
The cast of "Days of Our Lives" pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Drama Series, won in a tie with "The Young and the Restless," at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Burbank, California April 26, 2015. Reuters/Patrick T. Fallon

The "Days of Our Lives" (DOOL) cast members, including Marci Miller (Abigail), Deidre Hall (Marlena), Camila Banus (Gabi), Judi Evans (Adrienne), Lauren Koslow (Kate), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Chandler Massey (Will), Louise Sorel (Vivian), Stephen Nichols (Steve), Freddie Smith (Sonny), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe), Jaime Lyn Bauer (Laura) and Christopher Sean (Paul), will be part of the episodes from Wednesday to Friday. They will be part of several scenes such as Abigail asking for Marlena’s assistance and Vivian following through with her revenge plan against her foes.

Spoiler alert! This update has more 'Days of Our Lives' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about what will happen on the NBC soap opera.

NBC reports that on Wednesday, Abigail will ask for Marlena’s help. Meanwhile, Sonny and Leo will get to know each other better. As for Will and Paul, they will also grow closer. Plus, Chad will demand some answers. Justin will also realise how much he messed things up with Adrienne. Elsewhere, Stefan will reveal a mysterious woman’s identity in this DOOL episode.

Stefan meets Steve

On Thursday, Stefan and Steve will also meet each other for the first time. Steve will even warn Stefan about something. As for Eric and Jennifer, they will spend a romantic night. Plus, Kayla will relay the awful news about Lani’s baby. Marlena will also meet “Laura.”   

Gabi lashes out

Friday’s episode will feature Rafe and Chad questioning Stefan. Meanwhile, Gabi will get mad at Abigail. Leo will also have some surprising news for Sonny. As for Vivian, she’ll take the next stop to move her revenge plan forward. Click here to see photos of the scenes mentioned from NBC's website.

"Days of Our Lives" episodes air on Foxtel Arena in Australia at 12:45 pm AEST. It also airs at 1 pm ET/PT in the US on NBC. Stay tuned for more DOOL spoilers and updates in the coming days.

Watch the 'Days Of Our Lives' Facebook video below:

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car