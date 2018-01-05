'Days of Our Lives' Jan. 5 spoilers: Eric discovers Roman’s holiday date

"The Days of Our Lives" ("DOOL") cast, which includes Greg Vaughan (Eric), Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Galen Gering (Rafe), Alison Sweeney (Sami), Marci Miller (Abigail), Billy Flynn (Chad), Tyler Christopher (Stefan), Lauren Koslow (Kate), Josh Taylor (Roman), Thaao Penghlis (Andre), will be featured in episode of the long-running soap on Friday. It will show Eric getting shocked when he finds out who Roman dated on New Year's Eve.

Spoiler alert! This update has additional 'Days of Our Lives' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about what will happen next in Salem on the NBC soap opera.

TV Guide and Soaps.sheknows report that on Friday's episode of "DOOL," Abigail and Chad will team up to plot against Stefan. Meanwhile, Ciara will finally confirm to Rafe that she knows about his dalliance with Sami. As for Eric, he's stunned to find out about Roman's date during New Year's Eve. Plus, Andre will tell Kate that he has feelings for her. Click here to see some photos of the show's scenes from NBC.

'Days of Our Lives' episodes recap

On Monday, "Days of our Lives" was preempted because of the National Hockey League (NHL) Winter Classic. Tuesday's episode of "DOOL" showed Eve (Kassie DePaiva) asking Brady (Eric Martsolf) if he's playing her or not. Meanwhile, Will (Chandler Massey) told Marlena (Deidre Hall) that he kissed Paul (Christopher Sean) again. As for Ciara, she vowed to expose Rafe's dirty secret. Plus, Vivian (Louise Sorel) shocked the guests at the holiday party.

Vivian vs Kate

Wednesday's episode of "DOOL" featured Will deciding that he wants to end his relationship with Sonny (Freddie Smith) and get a divorce. Elsewhere, Kate and Vivian faced off. Meanwhile, Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) asked Brady about his real feelings for Eve. Plus, Stefan surprised Abigail and Chad with his news. On Thursday, Ciara made a huge confession. She told Tripp (Lucas Adams) that Rafe cheated on her mum. As for Rafe, he finally realised that Ciara knows about him and Sami. Theo (Kyler Pettis) and Abe (James Reynolds) also got some surprising news about the latter's medical situation. As for Stefan, Chad accused him of sabotaging his company.

Christmas Eve 2017 at the Hortons

In December 2017, the residents of Salem celebrated Christmas Eve at the Horton family's house. Plus, Chad and Abigail had a romantic date night. Meanwhile, Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Ciara disagreed about something. Valerie (Vanessa A. Williams) also encouraged Lani (Sal Stowers) to not give up on JJ (Casey Moss).

"Days of Our Lives" airs on Foxtel Arena in Australia at 12:45 pm AEDT. In the US, the soap airs on NBC at 1 pm. Stay tuned for more updates and "DOOL" spoilers.

