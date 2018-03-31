David Warner fears Australia cricket career is over

By @saihoops on
David Warner
Former Australian cricket vice-captain David Warner arrives at Cape Town International Airport, South Africa March 27, 2018. Reuters / Sumaya Hisham

Axed Australian vice-captain David Warner has legitimate fears that he will never play for his country again. In an emotional press conference Saturday, Warner conceded that his Australian cricket career could be over.

Warner has been banned for a period of 12 months, and from captaincy for life, by Cricket Australia (CA) for his integral part in the ball-tampering fiasco that rocked the foundation of Australian cricket. Upon CA's investigation, it was revealed that Warner was the mastermind behind the plot to tamper with the cricket ball during the third day of the third Test match against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town. 

"In the back of my mind I suppose there is a tiny ray of hope that I may one day be given the privilege of playing for my country again, but I am resigned to the fact that that may never happen. But in the coming weeks and months I'm going to look at how this has happened and who I am as a man. To be honest I'm not sure right now how I'll do this. I will seek out advice and expertise to help me make serious changes," said Warner, who has scored 35 international hundreds across formats. 

In a press conference at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Warner took full responsibility for hatching the scheme that resulted in former captain Steve Smith and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft also receiving bans. The scandal has also led to coach Darren Lehmann announcing his resignation.

"I want to apologise to my family, especially my wife and daughters. Your love means more than anything to me. I know I would not be anything without you. I'm very sorry for putting you through this and I promise you that I will never put you in this position again. I take full responsibility for my part in what happened and I am deeply sorry for the consequences of what I was involved in. I failed in my responsibilities as vice-captain of the Australian cricket team," Warner read from a statement. 

Warner admitted that he never expected such dire consequences for his actions. "We know what the consequences are when you make horrible decisions like this. We let our country down, we made a bad decision, I played my part in that and it's going to take a long time to earn that respect back from the Australian public," added the explosive opening batsman.

The 2019 Cricket World Cup in England gets underway on May 30, 2019. In a perfect world, Cricket Australia's selectors would hope to have David Warner and Steve Smith back when Australia defend their World Cup crown next year. 

Join the Discussion
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
LeBron James surpasses Michael Jordan with 867 straight double-digit scores
Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online
David Warner fears Australia cricket career is over
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 to return at Davis Cup
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 to return at Davis Cup
Neymar injury update: PSG, Brazil star expected back in 2-3 weeks
Neymar injury update: PSG, Brazil star expected back in 2-3 weeks
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
'Lucifer' season 3: End game in sight
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8 episode 14: Jadis flashback
‘Supernatural’ 13x16 recap, review: ‘Scoobynatural' is fun and ridiculously hilarious
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 18 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Solo: A Star Wars Story': A lighter side of the Empire
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Changes to the Empire
'Game of Thrones' spin-off series plots possible teased
George RR Martin hints at ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car