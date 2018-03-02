DASH diet may lower risk of developing depression, study suggests

By on
Vegetable diet
Some of more than 8,000lbs of locally grown broccoli from a partnership between Farm to School and Healthy School Meals is served in a salad to students at Marston Middle School in San Diego, California, March 7, 2011. Reuters/Mike Blake

A new study has found that the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet offers other benefits aside from helping with weight loss. Research suggests that the diet could also help lower blood pressure and lower the risk of developing depression.

The research involved 964 participants with an average age of 81 for an average of six and a half years. Researchers from Rush University Medical Centre in Chicago assessed them annually for depression symptoms.

These include “being bothered by things that usually didn’t affect them” as well as “feeling hopeless about the future.” The participants were asked to answer questionnaires so researchers could assess how closely they followed diets like the DASH and traditional Western diets.

They have found that participants who opted to follow the DASH diet closely were less likely to have negative thoughts and feelings than those who did not. The study also found that participants who managed to adhere to the diet showed an 11 percent lower risk of developing depression compared to those who were not able to commit.

Dr Laurel Cherian, the lead author of the study, said those who followed a Western diet closely were more likely to develop depression. Such type of diet is high in saturated fats and red meats, and low in vegetables and fruits.

The DASH diet, on the other hand, is high in fresh vegetables, fruits and whole grains. It recommends a moderate consumption of lean meats, beans and nuts, fish and poultry and fat-free or low-fat dairy products to help people with high blood pressure.

“Depression is common in older adults and more frequent in people with memory problems, vascular risk factors such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol, or people who have had a stroke,” Cherian explained. He added that making a lifestyle change like changing a person’s diet is usually preferred over taking medications.

Cherian said following the DASH diet will reduce the risk of depression. He also recognised that more studies are needed to support how effective it is.

Previous studies have shown that the DASH diet can help reduce levels of “bad” cholesterol and high blood pressure. It can also help lower the risks of stroke and heart attack.

Research also suggests that the Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND) diet can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. This type of diet is a combination of the DASH diet and Mediterranean diet.

Related
Join the Discussion
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Australia vs South Africa 1st Test live stream: Watch Durban Test online
Roger Federer on ATP GenNext: 'Doubt anyone can win 10 Grand Slams'
LeBron James Free Agency: Cavs star flattered by Philadelphia recruiting
Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
PSG will beat Real Madrid without Neymar, proclaims club chief
PSG will beat Real Madrid without Neymar, proclaims club chief
Rafael Nadal injury update: Spaniard withdraws from Mexican Open
Rafael Nadal injury update: Spaniard withdraws from Mexican Open
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: Clue found in Qo’nos
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: ‘Something’ was listening to Ezra
‘Outlander’ season 4: Steven Cree celebrates birthday
'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 16 spoilers
'Bull' season 2 episode 17 'Gag Order' spoilers: Bull helps Chunk’s daughter
'Bull' season 2 episode 17 'Gag Order' spoilers
'Solo: A Star Wars Story': International trailer released
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: New footage released
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car