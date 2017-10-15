Dante Exum exploring nonsurgical options to avoid season-ending surgery

Mar 11, 2017; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum (11) drives to the basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Semaj Christon (6) during the fourth quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Mark D. Smith

Dante Exum and the Utah Jazz are exploring nonsurgical options after the Australian point guard suffered a potentially season-ending injury during a preseason game. Exum separated his left shoulder in the first quarter of Utah's 112-101 preseason win over the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 6.

Since then, Exum underwent a series of MRI tests and was subsequently informed that the shoulder separation would require a season-ending surgery. However, the Jazz and Exum are exploring multiple medical opinions, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. In most cases, an injured shoulder with ligament damage requires a surgery. "If you saw his shoulder, it didn't look good," Jazz coach Quin Snyder had said after Exum's latest injury.

Dante Exum injury update: Jazz guard could miss the season

This marks the second significant injury of Exum's young NBA career. He missed his entire sophomore season after tearing his ACL in the summer of 2015 while playing for Australia. After working his way back last season, Exum impressed during the NBA Playoffs and had been impressive for the Jazz in the Las Vegas Summer League and the preseason. Several analysts felt Exum was finally ready to become a solid NBA player.

After losing Gordon Hayward and George Hill to free agency, the Jazz had a busy offseason which saw them adding veteran point guard Ricky Rubio and rookie guard Donovan Mitchell, besides signing Australian forward Joe Ingles to a four-year contract extension. While Rubio is expected to be the starting point guard, Mitchell and Raul Neto are projected to serve as back-ups. Mitchell, however, could earn himself more playing time after an impressive showing in the preseason.

Dante Exum averaged 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in his third year in the NBA (second active season). The 6-foot-6 guard was selected No. 5 overall by the Jazz in the 2014 NBA Draft. Entering the league, Exum was viewed as a future superstar due to his size and ball-handling abilities. Stay tuned for the latest Dante Exum injury update.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
