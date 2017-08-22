Danish Crown Prince Frederik turned away from Brisbane bar

Queensland’s liquor licensing laws are so strict that even royals aren’t exempted. Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark was turned away from a Brisbane bar when he failed to produce an identification card on Friday.

The 49-year-old Danish royal, who is heir apparent to the throne, came to the Jade Buddha bar with his entourage just before midnight. However, because they did not have proper ID, they were not allowed to come inside. The new laws require venues in Queensland to scan IDs after 10 p.m.

Prince Frederik was said to be shocked at the refusal. He and his group left but returned 15 minutes later after the Queensland Police Service’s dignitary protection unit convinced the bar’s security that they would not be breaking the law if they let the prince enter.

Phillip Hogan, the co-owner of the bar, said the crown prince “seemed to be a very nice guy.” The royal had dignitary protection unit officers with him, but they were wearing civilian clothes.

“The officers refused to allow security to check the Crown Prince’s ID, and they would not say who he was. They said they were police and it all seemed very irregular given the law is we have to scan people,” Hogan was quoted by the ABC as saying. The prince left the talking to the security team to sort out the misunderstanding. “He must have been keen to go there because he went away and came back 15 minutes later.”

Hogan said the law was “ridiculous.” Prince Frederik was allowed in after they had Googled him, confirmed with the officers that they were actually police, and made a phone call to the liquor licensing.

“We’re dealing with it all the time with normal people without ID, and if you’re not someone like Prince Frederik, you don’t hear about it,” he said. “The authorities have threatened us to the nth degree if we do break a law.”

On Tuesday, the prince’s entry refusal was one of the subjects in Queensland Parliament. Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath saw the incident in a positive light, saying it only showed that venues “applied the law equally.”

“The Prince obviously did not take great offence as he returned a short time later and was granted entry,” she said. “The fact is this has not caused a diplomatic incident as some would have you believed.”

Prince Frederik, who is married to Australian Mary Donaldson, is believed to be in Brisbane for the Hamilton Island Race Week yachting regatta.