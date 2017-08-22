Danish Crown Prince Frederik turned away from Brisbane bar

By @chelean on
Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik
Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik attends the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games at the Queen Elizabeth Park in east London September 10, 2014. Reuters/Luke MacGregor

Queensland’s liquor licensing laws are so strict that even royals aren’t exempted. Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark was turned away from a Brisbane bar when he failed to produce an identification card on Friday.

The 49-year-old Danish royal, who is heir apparent to the throne, came to the Jade Buddha bar with his entourage just before midnight. However, because they did not have proper ID, they were not allowed to come inside. The new laws require venues in Queensland to scan IDs after 10 p.m.

Prince Frederik was said to be shocked at the refusal. He and his group left but returned 15 minutes later after the Queensland Police Service’s dignitary protection unit convinced the bar’s security that they would not be breaking the law if they let the prince enter.

Phillip Hogan, the co-owner of the bar, said the crown prince “seemed to be a very nice guy.” The royal had dignitary protection unit officers with him, but they were wearing civilian clothes.

“The officers refused to allow security to check the Crown Prince’s ID, and they would not say who he was. They said they were police and it all seemed very irregular given the law is we have to scan people,” Hogan was quoted by the ABC as saying. The prince left the talking to the security team to sort out the misunderstanding. “He must have been keen to go there because he went away and came back 15 minutes later.”

Hogan said the law was “ridiculous.” Prince Frederik was allowed in after they had Googled him, confirmed with the officers that they were actually police, and made a phone call to the liquor licensing.

“We’re dealing with it all the time with normal people without ID, and if you’re not someone like Prince Frederik, you don’t hear about it,” he said. “The authorities have threatened us to the nth degree if we do break a law.”

On Tuesday, the prince’s entry refusal was one of the subjects in Queensland Parliament. Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath saw the incident in a positive light, saying it only showed that venues “applied the law equally.”

“The Prince obviously did not take great offence as he returned a short time later and was granted entry,” she said. “The fact is this has not caused a diplomatic incident as some would have you believed.”

Prince Frederik, who is married to Australian Mary Donaldson, is believed to be in Brisbane for the Hamilton Island Race Week yachting regatta.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
How artificial intelligence could affect your job
CBA chief Ian Narev’s retirement announced amid allegations bank breached money-laundering laws
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
More Business
Diana’s bodyguard says crash ‘could have been avoided’, talks ‘glaring errors’
Charles or William: The UK reveals who they want as king
Spat starts with Barnaby Joyce's citizenship
Uber Australia to give free rides to anyone named Sam
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
More News
Ben Simmons, Lonzo Ball co-favourites to win Rookie of the Year
Rafael Nadal to begin 2018 at Brisbane International
Nick Kyrgios vs Grigor Dimitrov live stream: Watch Cincinnati Masters final online
Los Angeles Lakers facing charges for tampering with Paul George
Warriors coach Steve Kerr expects to be fully healthy next season
Warriors coach Steve Kerr expects to be fully healthy next season
Lakers deny Paul George tampering charges, NBA begins investigation
Lakers deny Paul George tampering charges, NBA begins investigation
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
New Jamie, Claire and Frank pictures from ‘Outlander’ season 3
‘Doctor Who’: Bradley Walsh to be first female Doctor’s new companion
'Coronation Street' Aug. 21 spoilers: Macca returns [VIDEOS]
Jay-Z opens up about his infamous elevator fight with Solange
'Game of Thrones' season 7: See the letter Sansa is worried about
Little Finger stoking Sansa Arya conflict
'General Hospital’ spoilers for Aug. 22-25: Franco asks a favour from Ava
'General Hospital’ Aug. 22-25 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car