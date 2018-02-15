Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes

By on
A boy uses a laptop as he does his homework at his home in Ronda, southern Spain
A boy uses a laptop as he does his homework at his home in Ronda, southern Spain. Reuters/Jon Nazca

A new cybersafety tool looks set to change how families use the Internet and keep kids safe. Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney, and it is expected to be a “must have” purchase for every household.

Too much screen time among kids can be prevented through Circle with Disney, which is available in Australia for the very first time. It allows parents manage screen time with smart phones, tablets, computers and gaming consoles. Parents can either set bedtime for the device or totally put the Internet at pause.

Through the tool, parents will be able to stay informed about their kids’ online activities. They can filter content for all connected devices in a positive way.

Circle with Disney pairs with home Wi-Fi. Every kid’s profile and settings can be customised depending on age and parents’ preferences.

The product is introduced to the local market after US-based Circle Media Labs approached Australian cybersafety specialist CyberHound. For CyberHound Chief Executive Officer John Fison, Circle with Disney is a game changer that allows families manage online activities and time. He said it is a premium offering that fills a gap in the market for quality home-based cybersafety.

Fison said they will introduce Circle with Disney to school communities looking for a quality home-based cybersafety solution. He expressed delight about being associated with the parental solution for helping children use the Internet responsibly and safely.

Circle Media Labs Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Lance Charlish looks forward to working alongside CyberHound to help protect young Australians and help them become responsible digital citizen.  “As technology becomes more intertwined with our lives, the key is to get the most out of it, without having it completely take over,” he said, adding they want to make it as easy as possible to help Australian families find that balance in their lives.

Parents should have access to the world’s best technology, and just as we help schools manage cybersafety risks for students, Circle with Disney provides this peace of mind at home,” Fison said. Circle with Disney is initially priced at $99 and is exclusively available at CyberSafeHouse.com.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has previously recommended that kids younger than 18 months must only participate in video chatting and kids between 18 and 24 months must watch only high-quality programming with the presence of a parent. The organisation suggests “consistent limits on the time spent using media” for older kids.

Related
Join the Discussion
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Lonzo Ball nearing return amid latest LaVar Ball controversy
American tennis stars in racism row at New York Open 2018
Australia's Test squad: Chadd Sayers replaces Jackson Bird for South Africa tour
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
2018 Algarve Cup: Six Brisbane Roar players named in Matildas squad
2018 Algarve Cup: Six Brisbane Roar players named in Matildas squad
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘Solo’: Han, Lando and Qi’ra toys teased
‘Outlander’ season 4: Maril Davis shares production update
'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 15 spoilers
'Days of Our Lives' Feb. 14-16 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Scorpion' season 4 episode 17 'Dumbster Fire' spoilers
'Scorpion' season 4 episode 17 spoilers
'Star Trek Discovery' season 2: What to expect
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: A New beginning
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car