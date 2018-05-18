The CW boss explains why ‘Wayward Sisters’ was not picked up

By @chelean on
"Supernatural" backdoor pilot episode "Wayward Sisters"
Clark Backo as Patience Turner, Kathryn Newton as Claire Novak, Yadira Guevara-Prip as Kaia Nieves, Briana Buckmaster as Sheriff Donna Hanscum, Kim Rhodes as Sheriff Jody Mills, and Katherine Ramdeen as Alex Jones in "Supernatural" backdoor pilot episode "Wayward Sisters" Twitter/OfficialBrianaB

“Wayward Sisters” was passed up for “Legacies.” The CW president Mark Pedowitz has explained why the American network decided not to order a full season of the “Supernatural” spin-off.

Last week, the network announced that it would be passing up the anticipated spin-off. This has sent the stars and fans of the show into a frenzy, immediately asking The CW, or any network, to save the show.

An online petition was created, and as of the time of writing, it has almost 73,000 signatures. The #SaveWaywardSisters hashtag has gained momentum on social media, with celebrities urging the network to reconsider.

But Pedowitz appears to have made up his mind. The CW boss has explained why “Wayward Sisters” has no place in the network, and it’s because another spin-off of a spin-off has already taken it.

“We had really great material this year. We’re really excited about the five series we did pick up,” he told reporters on Thursday (via EW). “We are big fans of the characters and the women who played those characters in the series, but we did not feel creatively that the show is where we wanted it to be, and we felt we had a better shot with ‘Legacies.’”

“Legacies” is the spin-off of “The Originals,” which is the spin-off of the now-defunct “The Vampire Diaries.”

“Wayward Sisters” was also the title of its backdoor pilot in “Supernatural” season 13. The episode attracted a decent 1.85 million viewers, which is on the higher side of the show’s average ratings. It would have starred Kim Rhodes as Sheriff Jody Mills, Briana Buckmaster as Sheriff Donna Hanscum, Kathryn Newton as Claire Novak, Katherine Ramdeen as Alex Jones, Clark Backo as Patience Turner and Yadira Guevara-Prip as Kaia Nieves if it were picked up for a full season.

One of “Supernatural’s” constant criticisms is that it’s almost exclusive a boys’ club. The main stars are all white men, and the few strong female characters in the show were all killed in the earlier seasons. But “Wayward Sisters” offers a diverse cast of women, and fans have long been clamouring for such thing to happen in the show.

Misha Collins, who stars in “Supernatural” as Castiel, said that even though the pilot wasn’t picked up, the women would always have a place in the Supernatural universe.

“I would love to see ‘Wayward’ go forward, but I also know that there’s a great back-up, which is that all of those characters are alive and well, and there’s a place for them in the Supernatural universe. We would love to see any and all of the Wayward Sisters back in action on Supernatural,” he told EW.

Jensen Ackles, who plays Dean Winchester, has admitted he was a bit “selfish” when it comes to the girls having their own show. “Selfishly, I’m split,” he said of the spin-off. “I’d love to see these girls go and tell this amazing story, and I’d love to help them do that. But at the same time, I want to keep those characters in our world. I don’t want to let them go; they’re amazing characters.”

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
Nicholas Meyer working on new ‘Star Trek’ stories
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson teases picture
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Poe travels to familiar planet
‘Mission: Impossible- Fallout’: Look at new villain
Meghan Markle speaks up about father’s attendance at wedding
Meghan Markle speaks up about father’s attendance at wedding
'Outlander' season 4: Sophie Skelton's 'gift' on the set
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe tease Sophie
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car