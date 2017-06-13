'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 9 release date: New season to feature 'rather insane storyline'

By @saihoops on
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Curb Your Enthusiasm season 9 release date
A still from Curb your Enthusiasm season 8 Curb Your Enthusiasm / Official Facebook Page

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" will return for its ninth season on October 1, according to J.B. Smoove, who portrays the character "Leon Black" in the iconic comedy series. The lengthy gap between seasons 8 (2011) and 9 (2017) led some to believe that creator Larry David had lost inspiration to write the show.

However, executive producer and actor Jeff Garlin, who portrays the character "Jeff Greene," recently revealed that David has outdone himself for the forthcoming season with a storyline that "is rather insane" and will enthral restless fans who have yearned six long years for the return of the HBO series. 

"It’s coming back with all the things about it that people love. But it’s not following any big formula. The storyline is rather insane. Like people are going to go, 'I can’t believe they’re doing this!' That’s what they’re going to say. And I don’t often think that with our show," Garlin said during an appearance on ABC News (Watch video below).

Will Curb Your Enthusiasm season 9 begin in Paris?

At the end of season 8, David and Smoove flee from New York to Paris to simply avoid partaking in a charity fundraiser hosted by Michael J Fox. David had previously fled from Los Angeles to New York for the very same reason. Despite the show's return to Los Angeles, "Curb Your Enthusiasm season 9" could likely begin with David and Smoove's adventures in Paris. "It felt like putting on an old pair of shoes. The first scene I shot was with Larry (David) and JB Smoove, who plays Leon. And we all began laughing because there was no hiccups, there was nothing," added Garlin, hinting at a carry-over from the season 8 storyline.

Garlin revealed that the cast didn't feel any rust and picked up where they left off despite the lengthy hiatus. "Here’s the thing on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and this has happened for years. Larry and I will be getting ready to start a scene. Cameras are rolling. And I look at him and he looks at me and we have no idea what the scene's about. Not a clue. And then they tell us. And we turn it back on and start rolling because we don’t rehearse. We never rehearse. But that keeps it fresh."

The ninth season was pencilled in for Fall, 2017 release after Larry David & Co. wrapped up production in October. However, Smoove recently appeared at the Roots Picnic Saturday night in Philadelphia and revealed that season 8 will premiere on Sunday, October 1 (see Instagram post below). Stay tuned for the latest news and updates on "Curb Your Enthusiasm season 9".

 

JB Smoove (with Amanda Seales) introducing The Roots and announcing that Curb Your Enthusiasm is coming back to HBO on October 1. #rootspicnic

A post shared by @delucadan on Jun 3, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

