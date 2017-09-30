'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 9 episode 1 live stream: 'Foisted!'

The six-year wait for "Curb Your Enthusiasm" ends Sunday (Monday in Australia) with the airing of "Foisted," the opening episode of the ninth season. HBO's critically-acclaimed comedy series has been off the air since 2011.

The lengthy gap between the eigth (2011) and ninth (2017) seasons led some to believe that creator Larry David had given up on the show. However, the series, which stars David as an over-the-top version of himself, announced its return last year when the Seinfeld co-creator remarked: "In the immortal words of Julius Caesar, 'I left, I did nothing, I returned.'" In typical David style, the quote ended up on the promotional poster for the ninth season.

At the eighth season, David and co-star J.B. Smoove flee from New York to Paris to avoid participating in a charity fundraiser hosted by Michael J. Fox. And while the show would be returning to Los Angeles, David said in a recent interview that he began to miss his co-stars, which eventually led to the long overdue comeback.

“It was relentless. I thought, ‘Maybe…I started to miss it. Nothing gives me more pleasure than doing this. You’d think I would never have stopped doing it," David told Entertainment Weekly, before adding that he never stopped jotting down ideas for the show during the six-year hiatus.

“They’re little, small things that I could use or not use. I take a piece of gum out at a restaurant, I put it in a napkin, maybe somebody’s coming by, and I say ‘Hey, do me a favour, could you throw this in the garbage?’ Some are even dumber and smaller than that, and others are bigger ideas. But I can take a small idea like that and do a lot with it," added David.

While the plot from the first episode remains unclear, David is apparently in trouble with the Palestinians and Lebanese over politically-incorrect comments about the Middle East. "Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 9 was confirmed for release in the Fall of 2017 after Larry David & Co. wrapped up production in April. The ten-episode tenth-season will premiere Sunday, Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. ET (12 p.m. AEST Monday). Curb Your Enthusiasm live streaming info follows.

Curb Your Enthusiasm live stream

Date: Sunday, Oct. 1

Start Time: 10 p.m. ET (12 p.m. AEST Monday)

Episode: “Foisted!”

TV Channel: HBO

Live Stream: HBO GO