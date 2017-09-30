'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 9 episode 1 live stream: 'Foisted!'

By @saihoops on
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm season 9 release date
Promotional poster of Curb Your Enthusiasm season 9 Twitter / HBO

The six-year wait for "Curb Your Enthusiasm" ends Sunday (Monday in Australia) with the airing of "Foisted," the opening episode of the ninth season. HBO's critically-acclaimed comedy series has been off the air since 2011.

The lengthy gap between the eigth (2011) and ninth (2017) seasons led some to believe that creator Larry David had given up on the show. However, the series, which stars David as an over-the-top version of himself, announced its return last year when the Seinfeld co-creator remarked: "In the immortal words of Julius Caesar, 'I left, I did nothing, I returned.'" In typical David style, the quote ended up on the promotional poster for the ninth season.

At the eighth season, David and co-star J.B. Smoove flee from New York to Paris to avoid participating in a charity fundraiser hosted by Michael J. Fox. And while the show would be returning to Los Angeles, David said in a recent interview that he began to miss his co-stars, which eventually led to the long overdue comeback. 

“It was relentless. I thought, ‘Maybe…I started to miss it. Nothing gives me more pleasure than doing this. You’d think I would never have stopped doing it," David told Entertainment Weekly, before adding that he never stopped jotting down ideas for the show during the six-year hiatus. 

“They’re little, small things that I could use or not use. I take a piece of gum out at a restaurant, I put it in a napkin, maybe somebody’s coming by, and I say ‘Hey, do me a favour, could you throw this in the garbage?’ Some are even dumber and smaller than that, and others are bigger ideas. But I can take a small idea like that and do a lot with it," added David. 

While the plot from the first episode remains unclear, David is apparently in trouble with the Palestinians and Lebanese over politically-incorrect comments about the Middle East. "Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 9 was confirmed for release in the Fall of 2017 after Larry David & Co. wrapped up production in April. The ten-episode tenth-season will premiere Sunday, Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. ET (12 p.m. AEST Monday). Curb Your Enthusiasm live streaming info follows.

Curb Your Enthusiasm live stream
Date: Sunday, Oct. 1 
Start Time: 10 p.m. ET (12 p.m. AEST Monday)
Episode: “Foisted!”
TV Channel: HBO
Live Stream: HBO GO 

Related
Join the Discussion
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
Atlanta Hawks' Dennis Schroder charged with misdemeanor battery
Cavs owner received racist voicemails after LeBron James' Donald Trump tweet
Russell Westbrook signs 5-year extension with OKC Thunder
Malaysian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel fastest in shortened practice
Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Conor McGregor next's fight: UFC star keeping options open
Conor McGregor next's fight: UFC star keeping options open
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' season 5 episode 2 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 2 spoilers
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 3 episode 13 preview video
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 4: Jamie pulled into intrigue
'Supergirl' season 3 premiere spoilers: Alex tells Maggie a secret
'Supergirl' season 3 premiere spoilers [VIDEOS]
​'Empire' season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Lucious sneaks off  to Uncle Eddie
​'Empire' season 4 episode 2 'Full Circle' spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car