'Creed 2': Echoes of the past in first trailer

The first trailer of “Creed 2” has been released online, and it is full of echoes from the past. The film marks the return of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) will have to fight the toughest battle of his life in this film.

At the start of the film, Adonis will be trying to achieve some work-life balance. He has obligations to his family, and at the same time he also has to focus on his career as a boxer. This situation should remind the fans of what Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) went through just before his fight against Clubber Lang (Mr. T) in the 1982 film. But, there is another movie that the current story has a strong connection to.

The next big fight for Adonis will be against Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), the son of Ivan Drago. Fans of the franchise will remember that Ivan killed Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) in the ring in the fourth instalment of the franchise, which is arguably the best film about Rocky.

The trailer shows Rocky having his doubts about Adonis’ next fight. He reminds his protégé about the time Apollo died in his arms, and at that time even Apollo had felt that he had no choice, and he fought Ivan.

The trailer shows Adonis in the hospital, after a brutal fight. Will he lose his fight against Viktor before understanding what Rocky told him? The possible rematch will be the one to watch in the film, especially the training sequence. The trailer shows the boxer training under water for the big fight.

“Creed 2” has been directed by Steven Caple Jr., who is known for his work in “The Land” and the TV Mini-series documentary “Rapture.” The film will be released on Nov. 22 in Australia.

Credit: Roadshow/ YouTube