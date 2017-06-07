‘Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy’ could appeal to both old fans and new players; Future of franchise to be decided soon

“Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy” is set to release end of June. Long-time fans are excited about this, though developer Vicarious Visions wants to make sure that the appeal of the game goes beyond just the nostalgia factor.

Creative Director Dan Tanguay recently said in an interview that the most-challenging part in developing the game was making sure that it appeals to both old and new audiences. The developer has broadened the appeal of the game and it will be interesting to see how the new audience reacts to the changes made. Vicarious Visions reportedly wants the game to return to the mainstream conscience. The developer is hoping to make new fans and observe how well it performs. Tanguay wants “Crash” to be played in every home, just like before.

“Whenever we made a decision, we had to constantly ask ourselves: “But who are we making this decision for?” In the case of, say, remastering cutscenes, that’s a no-brainer. We remade those to make them enjoyable [to] everyone, but we also made sure to craft those scenes so they could hit the nostalgic Crash audience square in the feels,” Tanguay told Gamespot.

When asked if there would be a new game in future, he said all depends on the upcoming game. If it reaches the desired level of success, then there surely would be a new game. As is clear, there is a lot riding on “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy” once it releases on PlayStation 4. Earlier, the studio had teased remakes in the series. “Crash Team Racing” may see a PS4 overhaul. The game is releasing on PS4 on June 30. It will feature remakes of the first three “Crash” titles.

They are “Crash Bandicoot,” “Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back” and “Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped.” The game will have three Platinum trophies and will also include a unified checkpoint/save system. The upcoming game is bringing way more to the table than simply better graphics. A number of gameplay tweaks have been reported. Moreover, Time Trials, originally introduced in “Warp,” will also be included in the first two games of the series. Nostalgia will definitely play a big role in the success of the game.

Long-time fans are raring to revisit the glory days and their favourite levels. The improved graphics will make the game a treat to play. Stay tuned on IBT AU for more updates on “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.”