‘Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy’ could appeal to both old fans and new players; Future of franchise to be decided soon

By @ritwikroy1985 on
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
“Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy” is set to release end of June. Long-time fans are excited about this, though developer Vicarious Visions wants to make sure that the appeal of the game goes beyond just the nostalgia factor. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy/Facebook

“Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy” is set to release end of June. Long-time fans are excited about this, though developer Vicarious Visions wants to make sure that the appeal of the game goes beyond just the nostalgia factor.

Creative Director Dan Tanguay recently said in an interview that the most-challenging part in developing the game was making sure that it appeals to both old and new audiences. The developer has broadened the appeal of the game and it will be interesting to see how the new audience reacts to the changes made. Vicarious Visions reportedly wants the game to return to the mainstream conscience. The developer is hoping to make new fans and observe how well it performs. Tanguay wants “Crash” to be played in every home, just like before.

“Whenever we made a decision, we had to constantly ask ourselves: “But who are we making this decision for?” In the case of, say, remastering cutscenes, that’s a no-brainer. We remade those to make them enjoyable [to] everyone, but we also made sure to craft those scenes so they could hit the nostalgic Crash audience square in the feels,” Tanguay told Gamespot.

When asked if there would be a new game in future, he said all depends on the upcoming game. If it reaches the desired level of success, then there surely would be a new game. As is clear, there is a lot riding on “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy” once it releases on PlayStation 4. Earlier, the studio had teased remakes in the series. “Crash Team Racing” may see a PS4 overhaul. The game is releasing on PS4 on June 30. It will feature remakes of the first three “Crash” titles.

They are “Crash Bandicoot,” “Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back” and “Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped.” The game will have three Platinum trophies and will also include a unified checkpoint/save system. The upcoming game is bringing way more to the table than simply better graphics. A number of gameplay tweaks have been reported. Moreover, Time Trials, originally introduced in “Warp,” will also be included in the first two games of the series. Nostalgia will definitely play a big role in the success of the game.

Long-time fans are raring to revisit the glory days and their favourite levels. The improved graphics will make the game a treat to play. Stay tuned on IBT AU for more updates on “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.”

Related
Join the Discussion
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Australian golfer Nick Flanagan qualifies for US Open after 13-year absence
2017 NBA Draft: Knicks could gamble with Luke Kennard at No. 8, per new report
2017 NBA Draft: Lakers target D.J. Wilson with No. 28 pick
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
Accused of 'tanking,' Novak Djokovic considering a break after shocking French Open ouster
Accused of 'tanking,' Novak Djokovic considering a break after shocking French Open ouster
2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal just two wins away from 10th Roland Garros title
2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal just two wins away from 10th Roland Garros title
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Power’ season 4: Twist in a major character teased
‘Poldark’ season 3: Expect ‘tragic losses’
‘Outlander’ season 3: Assistant Director wraps filming
'American Gods' Season 1 episode 7 'A Prayer for Mad Sweeney' spoilers
'Reign' Season 4 episode 15 spoilers: Mary's childbirth threatens her life in 'Blood in the Water' [VIDEO]
'Reign' Season 4 episode 15 'Blood in the Water' spoilers
'Fantastic Beasts 2’: Teen Newt, Leta Lestrange, Grindelwald and Dumbledore in flashbacks confirmed
‘Fantastic Beasts 2’: Teen Newt, Leta and Dumbledore
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car