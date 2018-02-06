Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report

It appears that “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy” has indeed done wonders for Activision. A manager for a merchandising company may have confirmed that everyone’s favourite marsupial will be heading to the Nintendo Switch and PC.

A thread on gaming forum Resetera first linked to the recent issue of Licensing Source Book Europe, in which merchandising company GB eye seemed to have revealed details on the next Crash games. On page 97 around the upper right corner, a paragraph tells of Max Arguile, licensing manager of GB eye, saying, “The new game was a huge success at retail with no marketing spend,” referring to the remaster collection “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.”

“Next year it will be going broader (Switch and PC) and there will be another game in 2019,” Arguile added. The statement may have been pertaining to the N. Sane Trilogy heading to these platforms. It is not yet clear, however, if the aforementioned new game will be an entirely new instalment to the franchise or another remastered version. Considering that N. Sane has already enjoyed success, the former is more likely to happen.

Arguile then said that Activision has a “five-year plan” for the franchise. It’s interesting to note that the Xbox console hasn’t been mentioned yet, but the bandicoot has always been known as Sony’s beloved mascot, after all.

“Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy,” a remaster collection of the first three Crash games, released in 2017 for the PlayStation 4. It was developed by Vicarious Visions and published by Activision. The original games, developed by Naughty Dog, enjoyed huge success in the first PlayStation. With news of more games coming, fans are now clamouring for something similar to “Crash Team Racing.”