Couple who vowed to divorce if SSM becomes legal clarifies public comments

By on
Gay rights activists hold a rainbow flag during a rally to support same-sex marriage in central Sydney.
Gay rights activists hold a rainbow flag during a rally to support same-sex marriage in central Sydney August 11, 2012. Reuters/Daniel Munoz

Australia's Parliament voted on Thursday to legalise same-sex marriage across the country. Amid the celebrations, a Christian couple who appeared to suggest that they will get a divorce if SSM was legalised here continue to draw attention.

Nick and Sarah Jensen are very much in love. Their young love blossomed, and they decided to get hitched after some years of being high school sweethearts.

They were married at the age of 21. But in 2015, the Jensens vowed to end their marriage if Australia says yes to same sex marriage as they did not wish to be associated with a new definition of marriage.

“My previous public comments regarding civil divorce never envisaged me separating from my wife, but rather our marriage from the state,” Nick said in his latest statement to news.com.au. Nick maintained that the point they were emphasising is “the fact that a redefinition of marriage changes the agreement under which we were originally married.”  He added they will make no additional comment.

Lawyer Michael Tiyce has offered assistance to the couple with the legalities of divorce when the same sex survey Yes result was announced last month. He said he thought offering his help to the Jensens would be a way to reach out across communities with his family law expertise, which the quick-thinking lawyer believed they will need. But the couple did not take up his offer.

Nick and Sarah celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary two years ago. But Nick told Canberra City News they may be getting a divorce because as Christians, he said they believe marriage is not a human invention. Up to 100,000 people signed up to attend a Facebook event called “Celebrating Nick and Sarah Jensen’s divorce” after the couple shared their views on same-sex marriage.

For the couple, marriage is a “fundamental order of creation” and part of “God’s intimate story for human history.” He added that he and his wife refuse to recognise the government’s regulation of marriage if it includes the solemnisation of same sex couples.

As for their divorce, Nick said it is not going to be a traditional one. He hoped to continue to live with his wife for another 50 years even after their “divorce.” They will continue to refer to one another as husband and wife.

He also hoped to have more children in the will of God. They will consider themselves married before Him.

Related
Join the Discussion
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks
2017 Ashes: Australia claim 2-0 lead with Adelaide Test victory
Russia banned from Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics for anti-doping rules manipulation
NBA Trade News: Lakers plan to be very active ahead of deadline
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star close to finalising deal
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star close to finalising deal
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
'The Young and the Restless' Dec. 7-8 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Sophie Turner confirms 2019 premiere
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Rumple makes a deal
‘Outlander’ season 3: Caitriona Balfe teases finale episode
‘Supernatural’ 13x09: ‘The Bad Place’ makes an exciting lead-in to ‘Wayward Sisters’
‘Supernatural’ 13x09: ‘The Bad Place’ makes an exciting lead-in to ‘Wayward Sisters’
'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' spoilers: 4 Fast facts about Sophie Turner’s new film
4 Fast facts about 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' starring Sophie Turner
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car