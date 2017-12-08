Couple who vowed to divorce if SSM becomes legal clarifies public comments

Australia's Parliament voted on Thursday to legalise same-sex marriage across the country. Amid the celebrations, a Christian couple who appeared to suggest that they will get a divorce if SSM was legalised here continue to draw attention.

Nick and Sarah Jensen are very much in love. Their young love blossomed, and they decided to get hitched after some years of being high school sweethearts.

They were married at the age of 21. But in 2015, the Jensens vowed to end their marriage if Australia says yes to same sex marriage as they did not wish to be associated with a new definition of marriage.

“My previous public comments regarding civil divorce never envisaged me separating from my wife, but rather our marriage from the state,” Nick said in his latest statement to news.com.au. Nick maintained that the point they were emphasising is “the fact that a redefinition of marriage changes the agreement under which we were originally married.” He added they will make no additional comment.

Lawyer Michael Tiyce has offered assistance to the couple with the legalities of divorce when the same sex survey Yes result was announced last month. He said he thought offering his help to the Jensens would be a way to reach out across communities with his family law expertise, which the quick-thinking lawyer believed they will need. But the couple did not take up his offer.

Nick and Sarah celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary two years ago. But Nick told Canberra City News they may be getting a divorce because as Christians, he said they believe marriage is not a human invention. Up to 100,000 people signed up to attend a Facebook event called “Celebrating Nick and Sarah Jensen’s divorce” after the couple shared their views on same-sex marriage.

For the couple, marriage is a “fundamental order of creation” and part of “God’s intimate story for human history.” He added that he and his wife refuse to recognise the government’s regulation of marriage if it includes the solemnisation of same sex couples.

As for their divorce, Nick said it is not going to be a traditional one. He hoped to continue to live with his wife for another 50 years even after their “divorce.” They will continue to refer to one another as husband and wife.

He also hoped to have more children in the will of God. They will consider themselves married before Him.