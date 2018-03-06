Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs

By on
Costco
Shopping carts sit in the parking lot of a Costco store in Waltham, Massachusetts, U.S., December 13, 2017. Reuters/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Retail giant Costco is set to build its first Australian warehouse distribution headquarters in Western Sydney. The facility will include a 33,588 square metre warehouse and generate up to 1000 jobs.

The location of the facility will be Kemps Creek, near the site of the future Western Sydney Airport. Costco will spend $77 million for the site over the next 12 months.

Patrick Noone, Costo managing director, said they chose the site because of its proximity to the major motorways. He explained that they need a bigger facility to serve the needs of members in Australia as they expand the business, and the location is ideal for its purpose. The 14 hectare facility is situated in the Oakdale South Industrial Estate.

Noone confirmed that the move will create hundreds of jobs for Sydney’s booming west. About 730 construction jobs will be generated from the project, along with additional 210 operational jobs.

The New South Wales government has welcomed the warehouse in Kemps Creek, owned by Goodman Group. Sydney Morning Herald reported Goodman Australia general manager Jason Little as saying that Goodman has a productive relationship with Costco here in Australia at Moorabbin Airport in Victoria and in the United States at Goodman Commerce Centre Eastvale in California. He added that they welcome Costco to Oakdale here in New South Wales.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the location of these jobs is strategically important for the state. Costco’s new facility is just a stone’s throw away from the future Western Sydney Airport site in Badgerys Creek.

“Costco is the latest major employer to be setting up shop near the future airport site, helping form what will be an Aerotropolis – a fully integrated economic precinct that will deliver jobs and opportunities for the people of Western Sydney and across NSW,” Business Insider Australia reported Berejiklian as saying. The premier said she hoped it would encourage other companies to move their operations west.

Costco will open its 10th store in Australia in 2018. The new distribution centre can supply 30 stores and service the company's new online store.

Last year, Costco opened a 13,575 sqm store in Marsden Park, at the Sydney Business Park. It includes a fresh food production, tyre centre, food court, fuel station, optometrist and hearing aid services. The company has also started the construction of a $40 million Epping Costco in conjunction with Pacific Epping Shopping Centre in Melbourne.

Related
Join the Discussion
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Mitchell Starc guides Australia to 1-0 series lead against South Africa
Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers live stream: Watch NBA online
Durban Test: Mitchell Marsh 96 guides Australia to 351
PSG will beat Real Madrid without Neymar, proclaims club chief
Damian Lillard brilliance snaps Lakers winning streak
Damian Lillard brilliance snaps Lakers winning streak
Kobe Bryant cherishes Oscar more than five NBA championships
Kobe Bryant cherishes Oscar more than five NBA championships
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
Beyonce and Jay-Z are reportedly hitting the road together for a tour
'Coronation Street' March 5-9 spoilers
90th Academy Awards: Rita Moreno re-wears 1962 Oscar gown
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Save the dinosaurs campaign
'Vikings' season 5: 'The gods have bigger plans for you'
‘Vikings’ season 5: Lagertha’s message to women
'Outlander' season 4: 'All about Ian travelling forward in time'
‘Outlander’ season 4: Concerns about Steven Cree exit
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car