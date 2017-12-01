Cost of living in Australia: Sydney ranks as most expensive city

By on
Sydney Heatwave
People gather at Sydney's Bondi Beach during a heatwave that hit Australia's largest city, November 20, 2015. Reuters/Jason Reed

A new report reveals how Australian cities compare when it comes to spending. People have been spending more in New South Wales in recent years, the report has found.

NSW is followed by Victoria, South Australia, Queensland and Western Australia. BCEC’s “The Price is Right?” aims to understand how much Australian households spend on goods and services to maintain a baseline standard of living.

The report compares prices and spending across Australian states and capital cities, and wide disparities in cost-of-living patterns across cities have been noted. Data drawn from the Economist Intelligence Unit's Worldwide Cost of Living Index ranked Sydney as the most expensive.

Sydney being the most expensive city is mainly due to the increases in housing and education costs. Between 1995 and 2017, they have increased by 5.7 percent and 5 percent, respectively. The rises in housing prices in Sydney is also felt as housing makes up one-quarter of households' spending.

In WA, wages growth has outpaced the growth in prices of goods, compared to any other state and territory over the past 15 years. Sydney is followed by Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth as the most expensive Aussie cities.

Real household spending jumped 14 percent in NSW between 2009-10 and 2015-16. It climbed by 4 percent in WA over the same period.

As spending soared, the same period also saw a climb in the price of goods. The consumer price index (CPI) in Sydney was still the highest among all capital cities, rising by 16.4 percent. Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth (15.1 per cent) and Adelaide follow.

Meanwhile, growth in real household spending spiked at 25 percent in Queensland WA. Other population centres has seen a much slower spending growth.

These differences of Australian states and territories reflect the workings of a "two-speed economy,” where spending levels are more sensitive to the ups and downs of the economic cycle in WA and Queensland.

WA might be spending less as households in severe financial hardship divert increasing shares of their household budgets to meet housing needs and utility costs. In order to spend more on housing, those in severe financial hardship were said to be cutting back on other discretionary spending.

Some households opt to trade off transport and health spending in order to meet housing needs. In 2015-16, the budget share that stressed households diverted towards transport was 4 percent, compared with 11 percent for a typical WA household.

The New York Times/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
More Business
Senate passes same-sex marriage bill in Australia
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding: Kensington Palace announces venue
Werribee man, 20, arrested over alleged New Year’s Eve terrorism plot
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
More News
Serena Williams among stars in doubt for 2018 Australian Open
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant rally behind struggling Lonzo Ball
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online
Conor McGregor might have retired, feels UFC president Dana White
LeBron James Free Agency: Philadelphia 76ers to make strong run
LeBron James Free Agency: Philadelphia 76ers to make strong run
Ashes 2017: Ben Stokes a step closer to joining England teammates
Ashes 2017: Ben Stokes a step closer to joining England teammates
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Andy Serkis teases Snoke details
‘Star Trek Discovery’ tie-in comics focus on the Klingons
'Coronation Street' Dec. 1 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 3: Writers answer fan questions
'NCIS' season 15 episode 10 spoilers: Sloane and Torres protect Senator Phillips
'NCIS' season 15 episode 10 ‘Double Down’ spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1: Sonny confronts Obrecht
'General Hospital' spoilers for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car