Corsair T1 Race launches: New racing-inspired gaming chair offers custom comfort

Corsair has launched the T1 Race gaming chair, the first product of its kind made by the company. Made of a hard steel skeleton and dense foam cushions, the new product is built to last. The chair’s 4D armrests also provide custom comfort and immersion.
Here’s something for immersive gamers. The T1 Race is Corsair’s very first gaming chair, and it’s as luxurious as it gets. The new product is the latest addition to the company’s formidable line-up of gaming hardware, which includes keyboards, mice, headsets and even mousepads.
Composed of a solid steel frame and dense foam cushions, the Corsair gaming chair should be strong enough to withstand a long period of sturdiness. The armrests are able to raise, lower, shift and swivel – allowing users to determine the most comfortable position possible each and every time. If this chair doesn’t complete the gaming experience, perhaps nothing will.
Corsair says that the T1 is “inspired by racing, crafted for comfort and built to last.” The chair makes use of PU leather as covering. It comes in five different coloured trims (blue, yellow, red, black or white) with automotive stitch work and base accents. The brand logo is embroidered in a rather tasteful way into the back of the chair and lightly embossed into the headrest for supreme luxury.
Nylon caster wheels aren’t optional when it comes to the T1 Race. While the majority of office and gaming chairs in the market normally consider those as elective upgrades, Corsair felt compelled to include the wheels as part of the overall standard package. Nylon caster wheels should make the gaming chair stable and able to move smoothly on any surface.
“T1 Race’s sculpted race-seat design and included neck and lumbar PU leather pillows provide adjustable support for day-long gaming sessions while its 4D-movement armrests effortlessly adjust in height, width, position and angle to put your arms precisely where they need to be,” says Corsair. “A steel construction Class 4 gas lift provides reliable height adjustment, while the seat itself tilts up to 10 degrees and can recline anywhere between 90 degrees to 180 degrees, lying completely flat for when you need to take a break from the action.”
The Corsair T1 Race gaming chair is now available worldwide. It’s available for €349.99 in Europe, US$349.99 in the US and AU$469.99 in Australia. It also comes with a two-year warranty.
Corsair launches T1 Race gaming chair specs and features
- Seat Foam Type: Polyurethanefoam (cold foam)
- Seat Foam Density: 14 kg/m³ | 0.9 lb/ft³
- Seat Frame Colour: Black
- Seat Frame Construction: Metal
- Seating Surface Material: PU Leather
- Seat Back Material: 3D PVC Leather
- Adjustable Armrests: Yes
- Armrest Type: 4D (Up/Down, Left/Right, Front/Back, Swivel)
- Armrest Pad Size: 26 cm x 10 cm x 2.65 cm | 10.2 inches x 3.9 inches x 1 inch
- Tilt: Yes
- Tilt Mechanism Type: Basic Type (Up/Down, Tilted)
- Adjustable Tilt Angle: 0 to 10 degrees
- Tilt Lock: Yes
- Tilt Angle Lock: No
- Gas Lift Specification: 100 mm stroking height
- Gas Lift Class: Class 4 grade
- Recline: Yes
- Adjustable Back Angle: 90 to 180 degrees
- Height Adjustability: Yes
- Maximum Seat Height : 42 cm | 16.5 inches
- Minimum Seat Height: 32 cm | 12.6 inches
- Maximum Arm Height : 38 cm | 15 inches
- Minimum Arm Height: 28 cm | 11 inches
- Backrest Height: 95 cm | 37.4 inches
- Backrest Shoulder Width: 56 cm | 22 inches
- Package Size: 88 cm x 69 cm x 35 cm | 34.6 inches x 27.2 inches x 13.8 inches
- Net Weight (Chair Only): 24 kg | 53 lbs
- Gross Weight (Packaged): 26 kg| 57.3 lbs
- Warranty: 2 Years
- Weight Capacity: 120 kg | 264.5 lbs
- Adjustable Lumbar Pillow: Yes
- Adjustable Neck Pillow: Yes
- Chair Base Material: Nylon
- Wheel Size: 75 mm | 3 inches
- Wheel Material: Nylon
- Seat Size: 56 cm x 58 cm | 22 inches x 22.8 inches
