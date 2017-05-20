Corsair T1 Race launches: New racing-inspired gaming chair offers custom comfort

Corsair has launched the T1 Race gaming chair, the first product of its kind made by the company.

Corsair has launched the T1 Race gaming chair, the first product of its kind made by the company. Made of a hard steel skeleton and dense foam cushions, the new product is built to last. The chair’s 4D armrests also provide custom comfort and immersion.

Here’s something for immersive gamers. The T1 Race is Corsair’s very first gaming chair, and it’s as luxurious as it gets. The new product is the latest addition to the company’s formidable line-up of gaming hardware, which includes keyboards, mice, headsets and even mousepads.

Composed of a solid steel frame and dense foam cushions, the Corsair gaming chair should be strong enough to withstand a long period of sturdiness. The armrests are able to raise, lower, shift and swivel – allowing users to determine the most comfortable position possible each and every time. If this chair doesn’t complete the gaming experience, perhaps nothing will.

Corsair says that the T1 is “inspired by racing, crafted for comfort and built to last.” The chair makes use of PU leather as covering. It comes in five different coloured trims (blue, yellow, red, black or white) with automotive stitch work and base accents. The brand logo is embroidered in a rather tasteful way into the back of the chair and lightly embossed into the headrest for supreme luxury.

Nylon caster wheels aren’t optional when it comes to the T1 Race. While the majority of office and gaming chairs in the market normally consider those as elective upgrades, Corsair felt compelled to include the wheels as part of the overall standard package. Nylon caster wheels should make the gaming chair stable and able to move smoothly on any surface.

“T1 Race’s sculpted race-seat design and included neck and lumbar PU leather pillows provide adjustable support for day-long gaming sessions while its 4D-movement armrests effortlessly adjust in height, width, position and angle to put your arms precisely where they need to be,” says Corsair. “A steel construction Class 4 gas lift provides reliable height adjustment, while the seat itself tilts up to 10 degrees and can recline anywhere between 90 degrees to 180 degrees, lying completely flat for when you need to take a break from the action.”

The Corsair T1 Race gaming chair is now available worldwide. It’s available for €349.99 in Europe, US$349.99 in the US and AU$469.99 in Australia. It also comes with a two-year warranty.

Seat Foam Type: Polyurethanefoam (cold foam)

Polyurethanefoam (cold foam) Seat Foam Density: 14 kg/m³ | 0.9 lb/ft³

14 kg/m³ | 0.9 lb/ft³ Seat Frame Colour: Black

Black Seat Frame Construction: Metal

Metal Seating Surface Material: PU Leather

PU Leather Seat Back Material: 3D PVC Leather

3D PVC Leather Adjustable Armrests: Yes

Yes Armrest Type: 4D (Up/Down, Left/Right, Front/Back, Swivel)

4D (Up/Down, Left/Right, Front/Back, Swivel) Armrest Pad Size: 26 cm x 10 cm x 2.65 cm | 10.2 inches x 3.9 inches x 1 inch

26 cm x 10 cm x 2.65 cm | 10.2 inches x 3.9 inches x 1 inch Tilt: Yes

Yes Tilt Mechanism Type: Basic Type (Up/Down, Tilted)

Basic Type (Up/Down, Tilted) Adjustable Tilt Angle: 0 to 10 degrees

0 to 10 degrees Tilt Lock: Yes

Yes Tilt Angle Lock: No

No Gas Lift Specification: 100 mm stroking height

100 mm stroking height Gas Lift Class: Class 4 grade

Class 4 grade Recline: Yes

Yes Adjustable Back Angle: 90 to 180 degrees

90 to 180 degrees Height Adjustability: Yes

Yes Maximum Seat Height : 42 cm | 16.5 inches

: 42 cm | 16.5 inches Minimum Seat Height: 32 cm | 12.6 inches

32 cm | 12.6 inches Maximum Arm Height : 38 cm | 15 inches

: 38 cm | 15 inches Minimum Arm Height: 28 cm | 11 inches

28 cm | 11 inches Backrest Height: 95 cm | 37.4 inches

95 cm | 37.4 inches Backrest Shoulder Width: 56 cm | 22 inches

56 cm | 22 inches Package Size: 88 cm x 69 cm x 35 cm | 34.6 inches x 27.2 inches x 13.8 inches

88 cm x 69 cm x 35 cm | 34.6 inches x 27.2 inches x 13.8 inches Net Weight (Chair Only): 24 kg | 53 lbs

24 kg | 53 lbs Gross Weight (Packaged): 26 kg| 57.3 lbs

26 kg| 57.3 lbs Warranty: 2 Years

2 Years Weight Capacity: 120 kg | 264.5 lbs

120 kg | 264.5 lbs Adjustable Lumbar Pillow: Yes

Yes Adjustable Neck Pillow: Yes

Yes Chair Base Material: Nylon

Nylon Wheel Size: 75 mm | 3 inches

75 mm | 3 inches Wheel Material: Nylon

Nylon Seat Size: 56 cm x 58 cm | 22 inches x 22.8 inches

