Corsair launches new and improved Void Pro gaming headsets

By @ULB1N on
Corsair Void Pro gaming headsets
The all-new Corsair Void Pro gaming headsets are lightweight, made of durable aluminium and feature enhanced audio quality. Corsair

Corsair on Tuesday launched all-new models of its Void Pro gaming headset. The three new variants are lightweight, made of durable aluminium and feature enhanced audio quality. The freshly released hardware are now available to purchase globally.

The new Void Pros feature the same custom-tuned 50 mm neodymium speaker drivers and Dolby Headphone 7.1 surround. Corsair promises that the new set will deliver “precise treble and powerful bass” to all eSports and gaming enthusiasts. Each headset comes with an all-new Discord certified, unidirectional noise cancelling microphone for better voice quality and an LED mute ring indicator to improve visibility.

The three new variants offer different ways to connect. Each wireless model has a range of up to 40 feet and a battery that can last up to 16 hours, according to the California-based hardware maker.

Corsair, of course, is the godfather of RGB lighting, so it’s only right that the RGB variants have customisable lighting with virtually unlimited colour options in each cup. Gamers can tweak headset EQ and lighting settings using the Corsair Utility Engine (CUE). The app can also be used to synchronise RGB effects amongst other Corsair devices.

“Void Pro was designed with comfort in mind, so that when you’re in the heat of the game, your headset disappears and it’s just you and your audio,” according to Corsair. “Built with microfiber mesh fabric, the balanced headband and over-the-ear memory foam earcups offer all-day comfort for even the longest gaming sessions. Equipped with cast aluminium yokes and a metal reinforced headband, the Void Pro combines comfortability with durability, so you’ve got a headset that’s built to last.”

The new Corsair Void Pro series gaming headsets are currently available worldwide from the company’s online store as well as its authorised retailers and distributors. The base unit starts at €89.90 in Europe and US$79.99 in the US. Official Australian pricing details have yet to be announced.

Corsair Void Pro gaming headset tech specs and details

  • Headphone:
  • Warranty: Two years
  • Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz
  • Impedance: 32k Ohms @ 1 kHz
  • Drivers: 50 mm
  • Connector: USB
  • Microphone:
  • Type: Unidirectional noise cancelling
  • Impedance: 2.0k Ohms
  • Frequency Response: 100 Hz to 10 kHz
  • Sensitivity: -38dB (+/-3dB)
  • Pricing:
  • Corsair Void Pro Surround gaming headset: €89.90 / US$79.99
  • Corsair Void Pro RGB USB gaming headset: €99.90 / US$79.99
  • Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless gaming headset: €119.90 / US$99.99
  • Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Special Edition gaming headset: €139.90 / US$129.99

