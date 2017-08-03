Corpse abuse: Man arrested for storing ex-girlfriend’s body in a freezer

Tashawna Green's daughter Taishaun, 6, reaches into the freezer for an ice pop at her home in Queens Village, New York August 21, 2011.

A man who stored his ex-girlfriend's body in a freezer was charged with corpse abuse. Arturo Novoa and another his partner named Katrina Layton were arrested in their home in Ohio, US.

His landlord, Kenny Eshenbaugh, allowed Novoa to store an icebox in his basement given the latter’s explanation that his electricity had been cut off. Eshenbaugh’s wife was quick to develop curiosity about what exactly was inside as it was sealed with a giant padlock.

By the fifth day, the Eshenbaughs forced the freezer open. They have found dismembered remains of a human body. Novoa and Layton were arrested less than 24 hours after the discovery.

Novoa’s former girlfriend, Shannon Graves, went missing earlier this year in inexplicable circumstances. Through tests, the authorities have learned that the mutilated body belongs to Graves.

Based on police documents tendered to court, Layton moved to Novoa’s apartment shortly after the disappearance of Graves. Although she did not hold herself out to be Graves, Novoa’s new girlfriend used the victim’s credit cards and mobile phone.

She was also driving her car and even taking on her pet. Prosecutor Dana Lantz told the New York Daily News Layton moved in and “started living her life.”

Layton said she bought the freezer from a Walmart store in July and supplied the extension cord to plug it in at his boyfriend’s building. So far, no murder charges have been filed because a cause of death is yet to be determined. Novoa and Layton have yet to appoint a legal team.

Search ends in tragedy

Graves was last seen by her family on Christmas. The last time she was seen by friends was in February. A Facebook page was set up in search for the woman.

“(She) was at a friend’s house party, arguing with a male friend,” a post dated July 11 said. It added Graves called an ex-boyfriend who didn’t answer.

Graves’s sister, Debbie, told WKBN 27 First News that the victim dated Novoa and lived with him in an apartment in Youngtown, Ohio. Her sister added it was not unusual for Graves to go a while without getting in touch with her family.

Many of her friends and acquaintances took to social media to express their sorrow over the suspected murder. Sebastian Rucci said it was very sad to see the news Graves died so violently. Tai Perseverance Mitchell said she did not deserve to die in such a way.

