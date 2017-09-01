'Coronation Street' spoilers for Sept. 3: Phelan needs to decide about Andy

Coronation Street star Connor McIntyre
"Coronation Street" star Connor McIntyre poses for a photo on his Twitter account while holding a colourful mug that he got as a gift. connor9mcintyre/Twitter

The "Coronation Street" cast, including Connor McIntyre (Phelan), Oliver Farnworth (Andy), Faye Brookes (Kate), Bhavna Limbachia (Rana), Melissa Johns (Imogen), Bruno Langley (Todd), Elle Mulvaney (Amy), Matilda Freeman (Summer), Sally Dynevor (Sally) and Andrew Whyment (Kirk), will be featured in the new "Corrie" episode on Sunday. The important scenes to watch out for include Phelan's decision about Andy's fate, Sally's campaign launch and Amy's hair turning to orange.

Spoiler Alert! This article contains additional 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to know more about the 'Corrie' episode on Sunday.

Digital Spy reports that the soap's Sunday episode will air at 7-8 pm BST on ITV. It will feature Phelan trying to decide on what to do with Andy. Meanwhile, the factory girls will go to The Rovers for Sally's campaign. In the episode of "Corrie" on Wednesday, Sally revealed her plans to run for Mayor. Unfortunately for Sally, Kirk will manage to steal the spotlight away from her when he shows up at The Rovers wearing a Buzzer the Bee football mascot costume. A Gazette reporter will even suggest that Kirk should stand for mayor. 

Girls' night out gone wrong

Kate and Rana will go on a girls' night out. However, Kate will attract a stranger named Imogen. Rana won't be pleased about it and will get angry at Imogen, accusing her of taking advantage of a tipsy Kate. 

Amy's hair turns orange!

Todd will be horrified when he discovers Summer colouring Amy's hair and it doesn't help that the shade will become orange, no thanks to Summer's home-made bleach. Amy will be mad about the outcome of her hair colour. 

'Corrie' episode stills

A slideshow of photos was posted on Digital Spy's site and it shows Amy getting upset with Summer for turning her hair orange. This leaves Todd pondering about what to do next with the kids. Meanwhile, Imogen, Kate and Rana are also shown having a chat at The Bistro during a girls' night out. Unfortunately, Rana will begin to feel like a third wheel. Some photos of Kirk wearing the football bee costume are also included in the said slideshow. Click here to see the photos from the episode on Sunday.

"Coronation Street" episodes air on ITV in the UK during weekdays. Stay tuned for more "Corrie" spoilers and updates in the next few weeks. Watch the "Coronation St" videos below from the show's official Facebook page.

