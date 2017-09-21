'Coronation Street' spoilers for Sept. 22: Johnny decides about Underworld

The "Coronation Street" cast, which includes Richard Hawley (Johnny), Sam Robertson (Adam), Sally Dynevor (Sally), Andrew Whyment (Kirk), Katie McGlynn (Sinead), Jennie McAlpine (Fiz), Lisa George (Beth), Connie Hyde (Gina), Shayne Ward (Aidan), Kym Marsh (Michelle), Beverley Callard (Liz), Leon Ockenden (Will), Shelley King (Yasmeen) and Joe Duttine (Tim), will be featured in the "Corrie" episodes on Friday. They will be part of pivotal scenes in the series such as the repercussions of Adam's schemes at the factory and Johnny's huge decision about Underworld.

According to Digital Spy, the first "Corrie" episode on Friday, which airs at 7:30 pm BST on ITV, will show Sinead, Kirk, Fiz, Gina, Beth and Sally finding out that the factory has been cordoned off with police tape. Of course, they were all shocked when they saw what happened to the factory. However, they still don't have a clue on who was really behind it. Meanwhile, Adam will call Johnny and will be horrified about the incident at the factory.

As for Sally, she's still busy with her campaign to become mayor. Gina will challenge her and say that Kirk is a better candidate. Plus, Michelle will report Will to the police. Unfortunately, they will refuse to press charges without sufficient evidence that shows Will really stalked her. Liz will also lay a trap for the person who conned her. These scenes follow Eve (Catherine Tyldesley) and Aidan's wedding drama.

Johnny's surprising decision about Underworld

The next "Coronation St" episode on Friday, which airs at 8:30 pm BST on ITV, will show Johnny making an important decision about Underworld. He will eventually admit to being defeated and realise that his days of running the factory are over. As for Michelle, she will be scared when Will shows up at the Bistro. It doesn't help that she's alone when he finds her there. Michelle will try to play it cool and even act friendly towards him.

The mayoral campaign update

Yasmeen will host a mayoral campaign evening in the cafe. Sally will deliver a speech which focuses on health issues. However, she'll be disappointed when she realises that Kirk is more popular than her. Speaking of Kirk, his speech involves jokes and stories about puppies, which will be a hit with the audience. Elsewhere, Gina will feel guilty when Tim tells her off for promoting Kirk instead of her own sister. Aside from this, Tim will also accuse her of undermining Sally. Click here to see photos from the "Corrie" episodes on Friday.

