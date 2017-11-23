'Coronation Street' spoilers for Nov. 23-24: Anna attempts to trap Phelan

The "Coronation Street" cast, which includes Debbie Rush (Anna), Connor McIntyre (Phelan), Connie Hyde (Gina), Jimmi Harkishin (Dev), Helen Flanagan (Rosie), Sally Dynevor (Sally), Chris Gascoyne (Peter), Simon Gregson (Steve), Kate Ford (Tracy), Tristan Gemmill (Robert), Sam Aston (Chesney), Richard Hawley (Johnny), Sue Cleaver (Eileen), Daniel Brocklebank (Billy), Rob Mallard (Daniel), Harry Visinoni (Seb), Kym Marsh (Michelle), Patti Clare (Mary) and Victoria Ekanoye (Angie), will be featured in the episodes of the British soap opera on Thursday and Friday. They will be included in various important scenes such as Anna plotting against Phelan in the hopes of trapping him, and Gina being asked to move in with Dev.

Spoiler Alert! This article has additional 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to know about the new 'Corrie' episodes on Thursday and Friday.

Digital Spy reports that Gina will have a serious heart-to-heart talk with Dev on Thursday's episode of "Coronation St." Gina will also apologise to Dev for hiding her illness from him. In turn, Dev will invite her to move in with him. Meanwhile, Chesney will offer Robert some goodwill, but he will be rejected. As for Peter, he will enter Steve's details in a dating app. Then, he will discover that the perfect partner for Steve is Tracy. Plus, an article about Sally evicting her sister will appear in the Gazette, thanks to Rosie. This episode airs on the UK's ITV channel at 8:30 pm GMT.

Robert's awful decision

The first "Corrie Street" episode on Thursday, which airs at 7:30 pm GMT, will feature Robert going to the casino in order to forget about his illness. However, Johnny will insist that he tag along, which annoys Robert. Unfortunately, Robert will lose every penny at poker. Johnny will try to drag him home, but Robert won't quit just yet.

Meanwhile, Daniel will intrude into Billy's business. As for Phelan, he'll tell Eileen that the insurance money finally came through. Anna will also watch Phelan suspiciously as he hands Billy some money for the church fund. Then, he will also give all the people who lost money on the Calcutta flats £5,000 (AU$8743.50) each as compensation.

Anna lures Phelan to her trap

On the second episode of "Corrie" on Friday, which airs at 8:30 pm GMT, Anna will lure Phelan to Number 13. She will tell him that she needs to talk about why he framed her for Seb's accident. However, Phelan won't be easily fooled. He'll just insist that Anna really pushed Seb off his ladder. After Phelan leaves, Anna will switch off the record setting on her phone. Unfortunately, her plan won't go as smoothly as she hopes. As for Angie, Mary will defend her. Plus, Robert will lie to Michelle and say that he only lost £100 (AU$174.91) at the casino. Click here to see a few photos that show some of the scenes mentioned above.

'Coronation Street' recap of Wednesday's episodes

The episode of the British soap on Wednesday showed Robert being informed by his urologist that his lump could be malignant. He also needs to undergo operation immediately to remove his testis. Meanwhile, Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) crashed a posh house party and met Henry Newton (George Banks). She also made a memorable exit when she left one of her sparkly shoes at the event, like Cinderella.

"Coronation St" airs weekdays on UK's ITV channel. Stay tuned for "Corrie" spoilers and updates on your favourite characters.

Watch the "Coronation Street" videos below: