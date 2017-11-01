'Coronation Street' spoilers for Nov. 1: Anna reveals that Nicola is pregnant

The "Coronation Street" cast, which includes Nicola Thorp (Nicola), Debbie Rush (Anna), Mikey North (Gary), Tina O'Brien (Sarah), Freddie and Isaac (Harry), Harry Visinoni (Seb), Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma), Colson Smith (Craig), Lisa George (Beth), Barbara Knox (Rita), Julia Goulding (Shona), Jack P. Shepherd (David), Donnaleigh Bailey (Jess) and Helen Worth (Gail), will be in the spotlight for the new episodes of the British soap on Wednesday. It will show Gary getting shocked when he finds out that Nicola is pregnant. Plus, Craig will threaten to arrest Beth for a disturbance at a shop.

Spoiler Alert! This article contains additional 'Coronation Street' spoilers. Read on if you want to know more about the upcoming 'Corrie' episodes on Wednesday.

According to Digital Spy, the first episode of "Coronation Street" on Wednesday will show Harry, Sarah and Gary's return from Milan. However, Gary will be shocked when Anna tells him that Nicola is pregnant. Gary will confront Nicola about the baby and ask her if she wants to keep it or not. Meanwhile, David will ask Shona to move in with him, which will crush Craig's hopes.

As for Anna, she will be called by the police at Number 13 to ask about the allegations involving Seb. She'll tell them that she's innocent and that she was only trying to help Seb when he fell from his ladder. Unfortunately, the police are finding it hard to believe her story, especially with no eye witness. Plus, Gemma will accompany Rita to the hospital to get her results. The first "Corrie" episode on Wednesday airs at 7:30 pm BST on ITV.

Gary admits to kissing Nicola once

The second episode of "Corrie" on Wednesday will feature David's confrontation with Gary in the café. Gary will admit that he kissed Nicola once. He'll also insist that nothing else happened between them. However, he's not sure if David will keep quiet about his revelation. As for Seb, he seems to have changed his mind about the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) test.

Plus, David will tell Gail that Shona will move in with him soon. As for Beth, Craig will threaten to arrest her when he discovers that she's the perpetrator of a disturbance at a shop. Jess will be impressed by Craig's professionalism, while Beth will be furious at him. This episode will air at 8:30 pm BST on ITV. Click here to check some photos from the scenes mentioned above.

'Coronation St' recap

Monday's episode of "Corrie" featured Seb's HIV scare. It also showed Chesney (Sam Aston) and Joseph's (William Flanagan) arrival from Portugal and Sinead's (Katie McGlynn) welcome home party. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned and Joseph got upset about the celebration, which made Sinead feel really bad.

"Coronation St" episodes regularly air on the UK's ITV channel on weekdays. Stay tuned for more updates and spoilers about the long-running British soap opera.