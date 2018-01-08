'Coronation Street' spoilers for Jan. 8-12: Kate leaves for Devon

By @JanSSS8 on
Coronation Street star Faye Brookes
"Coronation Street" star Faye Brookes poses for a photo on her Instagram account. Brookes portrays the character of Kate Connor in the ITV soap opera. faye_brookes/Instagram

"Coronation Street" cast members, including Bhavna Limbachia (Rana), Brooke Vincent (Sophie), Helen Flanagan (Rosie), Faye Brookes (Kate), Katie McGlynn (Sinead), Sue Cleaver (Eileen), Connor McIntyre (Phelan), Antony Cotton (Sean), Paddy Wallace (Jude), Rob Mallard (Daniel), Romeo Cheetham-Karcz (George), Victoria Ekanoye (Angie), Sam Aston (Chesney), George Banks (Henry), Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma), Colson Smith (Craig), Lucy Fallon (Bethany), Georgia Taylor (Toyah), Catherine Tyldesley (Eva), Jane Danson (Leanne), Qasim Akhtar (Zeedan), Charlie de Melo (Imran), Kriss Dosanjh (Hassan), Kim Vithana (Saira), Alison King (Carla), Alex Bain (Simon), Debbie Rush (Anna) and Harry Visinoni (Seb), will be featured in the episodes of "Corrie" from Monday to Friday. It will include scenes such as Kate informing the Nazirs about leaving for Devon, and Chesney and Sinead's wedding.

Spoiler Alert! This update has additional 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know about the upcoming episodes of the ITV soap opera.

ITV and Digital Spy report that on Monday, Rana will overhear Sophie and Rosie having a conversation about Kate. Plus, Sophie and Kate will share a kiss while they're both drunk. Unfortunately, Rana will find out about it from Rosie.

Kate says goodbye to the Nazirs

Elsewhere, Hassan and Saira will take Imran, Zeedan and Rana out for lunch to toast Zeedan’s business venture. However, Rana will receive devastating news. Kate will tell the Nazirs that she's leaving for Devon and plans to stay at Carla's house.

Phelan and Sean find out that Luke’s been killed

Meanwhile, Eileen will inform Sean and Phelan that Luke's (Dean Fagan) been killed. As for Sean, he'll accidentally delete Jude's files from his laptop, including the baby photos of George. This will devastate Angie and Jude.

Sinead and Chesney prepare for their nuptials

On Wednesday's episode of "Corrie Street," Chesney will invite Henry to his wedding as Gemma's plus one. As for Craig, he'll feel nervous about going to Bethany's place. Plus, Carla will tell Daniel to follow his heart and stop Chesney and Sinead’s wedding. Friday's episode of the soap will show Eileen visiting Anna in prison. She'll also quiz her about Seb's accident.

'Coronation St' recap of last week's episodes

The previous week showed Roy (David Neilson) asking Carla to stay. Elsewhere, Luke got arrested for assault. Meanwhile, Alex and Cathy (Melanie Hill) moved in with Brian (Peter Gunn). As for Phelan, he plotted to frame Seb for murder.

"Coronation Street" episodes air in the UK on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on the ITV channel. Stay tuned for more "Corrie" spoilers and updates this 2018.

Watch the 'Coronation Street' Facebook video below:

Related
Join the Discussion
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
NBA Trade News: DeAndre Jordan to Milwaukee Bucks a real possibility
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal shakes off injury concerns
2018 NBA All-Star Game: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads vote-getters
Kyle Kuzma on Lakers loss: 'This is pretty embarrassing'
2017 Ashes: Australia complete 4-0 series rout of England
2017 Ashes: Australia complete 4-0 series rout of England
Los Angeles Lakers beat Atlanta Hawks, end 9-game losing streak
Los Angeles Lakers beat Atlanta Hawks, end 9-game losing streak
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 4 facing skills shortage
Why Prince Harry likely won’t to share his wealth with Meghan Markle
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ 4K UHD releasing in March
‘Outlander’ season 4: Caitriona Balfe shares filming update
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Jan. 8-12: Kate leaves for Devon
'Coronation Street' Jan. 8-12 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Power' season 5: Exclusive footage after season 4 marathon
‘Power’ season 5 trailer on Starz
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car