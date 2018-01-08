'Coronation Street' spoilers for Jan. 8-12: Kate leaves for Devon

"Coronation Street" star Faye Brookes poses for a photo on her Instagram account. Brookes portrays the character of Kate Connor in the ITV soap opera.

"Coronation Street" cast members, including Bhavna Limbachia (Rana), Brooke Vincent (Sophie), Helen Flanagan (Rosie), Faye Brookes (Kate), Katie McGlynn (Sinead), Sue Cleaver (Eileen), Connor McIntyre (Phelan), Antony Cotton (Sean), Paddy Wallace (Jude), Rob Mallard (Daniel), Romeo Cheetham-Karcz (George), Victoria Ekanoye (Angie), Sam Aston (Chesney), George Banks (Henry), Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma), Colson Smith (Craig), Lucy Fallon (Bethany), Georgia Taylor (Toyah), Catherine Tyldesley (Eva), Jane Danson (Leanne), Qasim Akhtar (Zeedan), Charlie de Melo (Imran), Kriss Dosanjh (Hassan), Kim Vithana (Saira), Alison King (Carla), Alex Bain (Simon), Debbie Rush (Anna) and Harry Visinoni (Seb), will be featured in the episodes of "Corrie" from Monday to Friday. It will include scenes such as Kate informing the Nazirs about leaving for Devon, and Chesney and Sinead's wedding.

Spoiler Alert! This update has additional 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know about the upcoming episodes of the ITV soap opera.

ITV and Digital Spy report that on Monday, Rana will overhear Sophie and Rosie having a conversation about Kate. Plus, Sophie and Kate will share a kiss while they're both drunk. Unfortunately, Rana will find out about it from Rosie.

Kate says goodbye to the Nazirs

Elsewhere, Hassan and Saira will take Imran, Zeedan and Rana out for lunch to toast Zeedan’s business venture. However, Rana will receive devastating news. Kate will tell the Nazirs that she's leaving for Devon and plans to stay at Carla's house.

Phelan and Sean find out that Luke’s been killed

Meanwhile, Eileen will inform Sean and Phelan that Luke's (Dean Fagan) been killed. As for Sean, he'll accidentally delete Jude's files from his laptop, including the baby photos of George. This will devastate Angie and Jude.

Sinead and Chesney prepare for their nuptials

On Wednesday's episode of "Corrie Street," Chesney will invite Henry to his wedding as Gemma's plus one. As for Craig, he'll feel nervous about going to Bethany's place. Plus, Carla will tell Daniel to follow his heart and stop Chesney and Sinead’s wedding. Friday's episode of the soap will show Eileen visiting Anna in prison. She'll also quiz her about Seb's accident.

'Coronation St' recap of last week's episodes

The previous week showed Roy (David Neilson) asking Carla to stay. Elsewhere, Luke got arrested for assault. Meanwhile, Alex and Cathy (Melanie Hill) moved in with Brian (Peter Gunn). As for Phelan, he plotted to frame Seb for murder.

"Coronation Street" episodes air in the UK on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on the ITV channel. Stay tuned for more "Corrie" spoilers and updates this 2018.

