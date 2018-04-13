'Coronation Street' spoilers for Friday the 13th: Toyah suspects Simon of stealing

By @JanSSS8 on
Coronation Street actress Georgia Taylor
"Coronation Street" actress Georgia Taylor portrays the character Toyah in the ITV soap opera. Georgia Taylor/Twitter

"Coronation Street" cast members, including Georgia Taylor (Toyah), Alex Bain (Simon), Chris Gascoyne (Peter), Colson Smith ( Craig), Catherine Tyldesley (Eva), Kym Marsh (Michelle), Alison King (Carla), Tristan Gemmill (Robert), Jack P. Shepherd (David), Julia Goulding (Shona), Mikey North (Gary), Sue Nicholls (Audrey), Helen Worth (Gail), Tina O'Brien (Sarah), Bhavna Limbachia (Rana), Qasim Akhtar (Zeedan) and Faye Brookes (Kate), will be in the spotlight for the "Corrie" episode on Friday the 13th. The scenes that they will be part of include Toyah suspecting Simon of stealing money and Eva making a huge decision about the baby.  

Spoiler Alert! This update contains additional 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know about the upcoming episodes on Friday.

ITV and Digital Spy report that the first "Corrie Street" episode on Friday will feature Craig trying out different techniques to get a hold of his Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). He also found out that his police application was successful and that he has an assessment day. Meanwhile, Eva is still conflicted on what to do about the baby. Despite this, she will still make a huge decision regarding it.

As for David, he will go to the hospital to see Gary. He won’t be able to stay long when he sees a battered and bruised Gary sleeping. It doesn’t help that rumours of his possible addiction are also starting to spread. Elsewhere, Carla will see Michelle’s wrists with bruises, which will make her concerned. This episode will air on ITV at 7:30 pm BST.

Toyah thinks Simon stole money

On the second episode of the British soap on Friday, Toyah will tell Peter about the lost £20 (AU$36.62). She thinks that Simon was the one who took it. As for Carla, she will talk to Robert and demand that he tell her what he’s really up to. Plus, Rana will have the flu and Zeedan will look after her. This episode airs at 8:30 pm BST on ITV.

'Coronation Street' episodes recap

The "Coronation St" episodes on Monday showed a charity boxing match. Plus, Aidan (Shayne Ward) told Johnny about his uncertainties in running Underworld. On Wednesday, Robert was asked to model for a calendar. As for Eva, she opened up to Toyah about the baby.

"Coronation Street" airs at 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm GMT on weekdays. It is broadcast regularly on the ITV channel in the UK.

