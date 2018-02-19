'Coronation Street' spoilers for Feb. 19-23: Eileen and Liz face off

"Coronation Street" cast members, including Beverley Callard (Liz), Sue Cleaver (Eileen), Shayne Ward (Aidan), Alison King (Carla), Daniel Brocklebank (Billy), James Burrows (Ali), Nicola Thorp (Nicola), Connor McIntyre (Phelan), Kym Marsh (Michelle), Sally Ann Matthews (Jenny) and Michael Le Vell (Kevin), will be in the spotlight for the episodes of "Corrie" from Monday to Friday. The scenes to watch out for include Liz and Eileen's face off at the Rovers and Carla and Aidan's operation at the hospital.

Spoiler Alert! This update contains additional 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know about the upcoming episodes of the British soap this week.

ITV reports that on Monday on the cobbles, Carla and Aidan will be at the hospital for their surgery. Meanwhile, Michelle will confront Liz for not telling her about Ali. Liz will have a hard time explaining the complicated situation to Michelle, especially because Ali requested her to keep mum about it. On Wednesday's episode of "Corrie Street," Eileen will be surprised at how Billy is recovering from the painkiller withdrawal. She'll tell him that she knows he's still taking them and asks to see where he's hiding the pills.

Phelan confronts Nicola about Seb

Thursday's episode of the long-running British soap opera will show Phelan getting mad at Nicola after he found out that she's been hiding Seb (Harry Visinoni) in her apartment. He'll talk to her about it and offer his daughter some help. On Friday, Eileen and Liz will have lunch at the Rovers. However, they will eventually face off after it. Meanwhile, Jenny will tell Kevin that she feels out of place when she is with the Connors. He will offer her some sound advice.

'Coronation Street' episodes recap

Last week, Bethany (Lucy Fallon) got fired from the club that she was working in. As for Eva (Catherine Tyldesley), she struggled with talking to Adam (Sam Robertson) about going to the US for a beauty course that will last for four months. On Ash Wednesday and Valentine's Day 2018, Liz discovered that Ali is the new general practitioner (GP) at the practice. As for Sarah (Tina O'Brien), she was given a makeover by Bethany.

Friday's episode showed Daniel (Rob Mallard) visiting Carla at the hospital and telling her that he still loves Sinead (Katie McGlynn). Meanwhile, Michelle finally found out that Ali is the GP at the hospital. She asked why he hasn't been in touch, but Ali didn't want to talk about it.

"Coronation St" airs weekdays in the UK on ITV channel. It is broadcast at 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm GMT. Stay tuned for more "Corrie" spoilers and updates in the coming days.