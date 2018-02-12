'Coronation Street' spoilers for Feb. 12-16: Bethany gets fired from the club

"Coronation Street" cast members, including Lucy Fallon (Bethany), Catherine Tyldesley (Eva), Sam Robertson (Adam), Colson Smith (Craig), Alison King (Carla), Rob Mallard (Daniel), Katie McGlynn (Sinead), Kym Marsh (Michelle), Beverley Callard (Liz), James Burrows (Ali/Alex), Tina O'Brien (Sarah) and Shayne Ward (Aidan), will be featured in the "Corrie" episodes from Monday to Friday. It will show Bethany being fired from the club and Daniel admitting to Carla that he's still in love with Sinead.

Spoiler Alert! This article has more 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know about the new episodes this week.

ITV and Digital Spy report that on Monday, Eva wants to tell Adam that she plans on going to America for a 4-month long beauty course. Unfortunately, she'll have a hard time telling him about it when she realises that it's the anniversary of his mum's death. As for Bethany, she'll be fired from the club and it will devastate her.

Liz is surprised to see Ali as the GP

On Wednesday's episode of "Corrie Street," aka Valentine's Day 2018 and Ash Wednesday, Liz will find out that the new general practitioner (GP) at the practice is Ali/Alex, who is Michelle's biological son. Meanwhile, Bethany will give Sarah a makeover. She'll also inform her that she arranged for her and Aidan to go on a date.

Daniel admits he is still in love with Sinead

On Friday, Daniel will visit Carla at the hospital and tell her that he still loves Sinead. As for Michelle, she'll try to talk to Ali about his placement. He'll also ask why he hasn't been in touch with her as he tends to her cut hand. However, Ali won't take her bait and refuse to be drawn back in. Click here to see some photos of the scenes from Digital Spy.

'Coronation St' recap of last week's episodes

The previous week showed more drama at the Cobbles. It included Adam feeling a pang of guilt for giving Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) stronger painkillers. Plus, Steph (Tisha Merry) suspected that Luke's (Dean Fagan) death has underlying mysteries and unanswered questions. She told Gary (Mikey North) about it. However, Phelan saw them talking at Roy's Rolls and it appears as if he'll figure out a way to fix it. Plus, the Connor family discovered the severity of Carla's health condition. They raced against time to find a compatible kidney donor. As for Eva, she pretended to drink Prosecco at the Rovers.

"Coronation Street" episodes air on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm GMT on UK's ITV channel. Stay tuned for more "Corrie" spoilers.