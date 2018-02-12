'Coronation Street' spoilers for Feb. 12-16: Bethany gets fired from the club

By @JanSSS8 on
Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon with a friend
"Coronation" Street star Lucy Fallon, who plays the character Bethany Platt, poses for a photo with a friend on her Instagram account. lufallon/Instagram

"Coronation Street" cast members, including Lucy Fallon (Bethany), Catherine Tyldesley (Eva), Sam Robertson (Adam), Colson Smith (Craig), Alison King (Carla), Rob Mallard (Daniel), Katie McGlynn (Sinead), Kym Marsh (Michelle), Beverley Callard (Liz), James Burrows (Ali/Alex), Tina O'Brien (Sarah) and Shayne Ward (Aidan), will be featured in the "Corrie" episodes from Monday to Friday. It will show Bethany being fired from the club and Daniel admitting to Carla that he's still in love with Sinead.

Spoiler Alert! This article has more 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know about the new episodes this week.

ITV and Digital Spy report that on Monday, Eva wants to tell Adam that she plans on going to America for a 4-month long beauty course. Unfortunately, she'll have a hard time telling him about it when she realises that it's the anniversary of his mum's death. As for Bethany, she'll be fired from the club and it will devastate her. 

Liz is surprised to see Ali as the GP

On Wednesday's episode of "Corrie Street," aka Valentine's Day 2018 and Ash Wednesday, Liz will find out that the new general practitioner (GP) at the practice is Ali/Alex, who is Michelle's biological son. Meanwhile, Bethany will give Sarah a makeover. She'll also inform her that she arranged for her and Aidan to go on a date.

Daniel admits he is still in love with Sinead

On Friday, Daniel will visit Carla at the hospital and tell her that he still loves Sinead. As for Michelle, she'll try to talk to Ali about his placement. He'll also ask why he hasn't been in touch with her as he tends to her cut hand. However, Ali won't take her bait and refuse to be drawn back in. Click here to see some photos of the scenes from Digital Spy. 

'Coronation St' recap of last week's episodes

The previous week showed more drama at the Cobbles. It included Adam feeling a pang of guilt for giving Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) stronger painkillers. Plus, Steph (Tisha Merry) suspected that Luke's (Dean Fagan) death has underlying mysteries and unanswered questions. She told Gary (Mikey North) about it. However, Phelan saw them talking at Roy's Rolls and it appears as if he'll figure out a way to fix it. Plus, the Connor family discovered the severity of Carla's health condition. They raced against time to find a compatible kidney donor. As for Eva, she pretended to drink Prosecco at the Rovers.

"Coronation Street" episodes air on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm GMT on UK's ITV channel. Stay tuned for more "Corrie" spoilers.

Related
Join the Discussion
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Roger Federer set to become oldest No.1 in men’s tennis history
NBA Free Agency 2018: Lakers confident they will sign two max stars
Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Australia captain Steve Smith honoured with Allan Border medal
Australia captain Steve Smith honoured with Allan Border medal
New-look Cavaliers blow out Celtics on Paul Pierce night
New-look Cavaliers blow out Celtics on Paul Pierce night
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
'Coronation Street' Feb. 12-16 spoilers
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Scouting crew spotted in Abu Dhabi
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Pictures from the production set
‘Black Lightning’ episode 5 promo video
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 16 'The Neonatal Nomenclature' spoilers
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 16 spoilers
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Feb. 12-16: Hope comforts Liam
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Feb. 12-16 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car