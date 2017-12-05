'Coronation Street' spoilers for Dec. 6: Anna has a meltdown in prison

"Coronation Street" cast members, such as Debbie Rush (Anna), Tina O'Brien (Sarah), Mikey North (Gary), Barbara Knox (Rita), Paddy Wallace (Jude), Victoria Ekanoye (Angie), Malcolm Hebden (Norris), Dean Fagan (Luke), Connor McIntyre (Phelan), Lucy Fallon (Bethany), Romeo Cheetham-Karcz (George), Peter Singh (Matt), Joe Duttine (Tim), Peter Gunn (Brian), David Neilson (Roy), Kym Marsh (Michelle), Qasim Akhtar (Zeedan) and Tristan Gemmill (Robert), will be featured in the episodes of "Corrie" on Wednesday. It will show Anna's meltdown in jail after hearing the sad news of Gary's death. Plus, Phelan evades Luke's questions about Andy (Oliver Farnworth).

ITV reports that the first episode of "Corrie," which airs at 7:30 pm GMT on Wednesday, will show Luke calling Phelan at No. 11 and asking for Andy's address. Phelan will be irked by Luke's questions and will give him a fake address to get him off his back. Meanwhile, Sarah and Tim will visit Anna in jail, according to Digital Spy. Anna won't take the news of Gary's death well and she'll be devastated to hear about it. She'll even have a meltdown in prison as she tries to push past the guard because she's so desperate to see her daughter. Unfortunately, the guard will drag her out of the visiting area, much to Sarah and Tim's shock.

Elsewhere, Norris will carry a "Grandfathers for Justice" banner while wearing a Batman costume. He'll also inform Rita that he will do everything in his power to stop Jude and Angie from getting out of the country. Plus, Luke will confront Phelan about Andy's address. He'll tell him that Andy has never even lived there. Phelan will pretend to be surprised about it. However, this will only push Luke to get to the bottom of things and finally locate the missing Andy.

George is rushed to the hospital again

The second "Corrie Street" episode which airs at 8:30 pm GMT on ITV, will show Bethany taking George out for a walk in the pram. Before doing so, she'll tell Mary and Jude to talk and figure out their differences. Unfortunately, George will feel sick again and will be rushed to the hospital. Plus, Andy's friend Matt will tell Luke that Andy has been backpacking around Belize and won't be coming back to the UK any time soon. Elsewhere, Anna will seek comfort in Tim's arms. Click here and here to see some of the photos from Digital Spy and ITV.

