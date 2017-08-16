'Coronation Street' spoilers for Aug. 16: Rita accuses Gemma of stealing

The "Coronation Street" cast, including Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma), Malcolm Hebden (Norris), Barbara Knox (Rita), Mikey North (Gary), Catherine Tyldesley (Eva), Samia Ghadie (Maria), Shayne Ward (Aidan), Sam Robertson (Adam), Kate Ford (Tracy), Patti Clare (Mary), Lucy Fallon (Bethany), Jack P Shepherd (David), Julia Goulding (Shona), will be featured in the upcoming "Corrie" episodes on Wednesday in the UK. It will include scenes such as Gemma being accused by Rita of stealing, Gary signing documents for his job in the Ukraine and Tracy overhearing about Norris and Mary's plan of getting hitched.

A break-in at the Kabin

According to Digital Spy, the "Corrie" episode on Wednesday, which airs on ITV at 7.30 pm BST, will show Norris discovering that somebody broke in the Kabin. This incident comes days after the attack at the Bistro. However, when the police investigates it, they will notice that there's no sign of forced entry. Meanwhile, Rita finds out that somebody stole money from her purse. She also thinks that the thief could also have gotten the keys to the shop from her bag. She immediately accuses Gemma and her friends of stealing from her but Gemma says she's not the culprit.

Tracy finds out that Mary and Norris are getting married

Elsewhere, Tracy will find out that Norris and Mary are getting married. She thinks that it's a joke but Norris will insist that he couldn't be any happier with their plan of getting hitched. Speaking of weddings, Eva will entrust the planning of her wedding to Maria who will not be happy about it. It turns out Eva must travel to France and won't have time to go over the details of her wedding and her hen do.

Gary's top-secret meeting with Joe

As for Gary, he will have a secret meeting with Joe to sign the documents for his Ukraine job. After that, Sarah will tell Gary about the Parent Support session appointment. Meanwhile, David will go home and find Bethany styling Shona's hair. Shona will abruptly leave and Bethany will tell David that Shona was only helping her keep her mind off the trial.

"Coronation Street" episodes air on the UK's ITV Channel on weekdays. Stay tuned for more "Corrie" spoilers in the coming days.