'Coronation Street' recap for Nov. 27: Todd lies to Billy [VIDEOS]

The "Coronation Street" cast, which includes Daniel Brocklebank (Billy), Matilda Freeman (Summer), Bruno Langley (Todd), Patti Clare (Mary), Victoria Ekanoye (Angie), Paddy Wallace (Jude), Romeo Cheetham-Karcz (George), Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma), Rob Mallard (Daniel), Connor McIntyre (Phelan), Harry Visinoni (Seb), Malcolm Hebden (Norris), Beverley Callard (Liz), Mikey North (Gary), Ellie Leach (Faye) and Debbie Rush (Anna), was featured in the British soap's episodes on Monday. It showed Todd lying about the car crash.

Spoiler Alert! This article has more 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2017. Read on if you want to know about the episodes of 'Corrie' on Monday.

On the first episode of the soap on Monday, Billy felt guilty about lying regarding the armed robbery. Todd promised to help Billy by researching about the car crash. However, he eventually discovered what really happened during that fateful incident, thanks to a private investigator. He lied to Billy about it. He told Billy that no one died in the crash, nor was anyone else hurt. This made Billy relax a bit.

Meanwhile, Seb informed Faye that Phelan believes he saw Anna going to the solicitor's office before he fell from the ladder. As for Angie and Jude, they started hunting for houses. They looked at houses while Mary watched over baby George. Unfortunately, baby George became ill again that's why Mary informed Jude about it as soon as possible. This episode aired on ITV at 7:30 pm GMT in the UK.

The second episode showed Todd snapping at Daniel for making a remark about indefensible people and intriguing cases in court while he's having dinner with Summer and Billy at the Bistro. This made Billy slightly suspicious. Meanwhile, Henry Newton (George Banks) called The Kabin to try and locate "Jemima," or Gemma. Norris assisted him and Henry found her at The Rovers. Liz told Gemma that the guy she met is Henry Newton of Newton & Ridley.

Meanwhile, Gary got mad at Faye for picking a side. He was also disappointed at her for even questioning Anna's innocence. As for Mary, she was given a short shift at the hospital by Jude. He also became suspicious of her because George becomes ill whenever he spends time with her. Click here to see some of the photos from the said episodes.

Last week, the show featured Anna's attempt at trapping Phelan. Robert (Tristan Gemmill) also made a bad decision by going to the casino to forget his illness. Unfortunately, he lost every penny at poker. Johnny (Richard Hawley) tried to drag him away from the casino, but Robert couldn't quit.

"Coronation Street" episodes air weekdays on ITV in the UK. Stay tuned for more "Corrie" spoilers 2017 in the coming days.