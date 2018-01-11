'Coronation Street' Jan. 12 spoilers: Simon rips off Eva, Toyah and Leanne

Coronation Street. Taken just outside the tour on Saturday 30th August. No changes were made to the photo. (Creative Commons Legal Code Attribution 2.0: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/legalcode)

"Coronation Street" cast members, including Alex Bain (Simon), Georgia Taylor (Toyah), Catherine Tyldesley (Eva), Jane Danson (Leanne), Sam Aston (Chesney), Katie McGlynn (Sinead), Rob Mallard (Daniel), Alison King (Carla), Sue Cleaver (Eileen), Debbie Rush (Anna), Harry Visinoni (Seb), Connor McIntyre (Phelan), Sally Carman (Abi), Lucy Fallon (Bethany), Colson Smith (Craig), Sue Nicholls (Audrey), George Banks (Henry) and Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma), will be in the spotlight for the episodes of the long-running British soap opera on Friday. Some of the scenes that shouldn't be missed include Simon's confrontation scene with Toyah, Eva and Leanne regarding their stolen money. Plus, Chesney and Sinead are ready for their wedding. However, Daniel is considering stopping it.

Spoiler Alert! This article contains more 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know about the episodes of the soap on Friday.

Digital Spy and ITV report that on the first episode of "Corrie" on Friday, Simon will steal money from Toyah, Eva and Leanne. Not content with it, he'll even attempt to rip off Carla, too. They will eventually find out about it and confront him regarding stealing. As for Eileen, she'll visit Anna in jail and ask about Seb's accident. Meanwhile, Chesney will be nervous as he prepares for his wedding to Sinead. Elsewhere, Carla will ask Daniel to stop the wedding and follow his heart.

Phelan will also ask Abi about Seb's whereabouts. However, Abi hasn't seen him and can't determine his location. Phelan will give her some money and tell her that it's Seb's wages. He also told her to ask Seb to get in touch with him. As for Henry, he will finally call Number 5. This episode will air in the UK on ITV at 7:30 pm GMT.

Anna insists that Phelan framed her for Seb's accident

The second episode of "Coronation St" on Friday will feature Eileen and Anna talking about Phelan and Seb. Anna swears that she didn't touch Seb and that Phelan has been framing her for the accident. Meanwhile, Gemma will tell Henry that their relationship is over. However, Henry will beg her to give him a second chance because he's fallen in love with her. As for Simon, he felt no remorse after being confronted for stealing money. In fact, he will steal again, and this time he'll swipe some bottles of vodka and put it in his school bag. This episode airs on ITV at 8:30 pm GMT.

"Coronation Street" episodes air during weekdays on UK's ITV channel. Stay tuned for upcoming "Corrie" spoilers 2018.

