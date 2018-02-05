'Coronation Street' Feb. 2-9 spoilers: Adam feels guilty about Billy’s painkillers

Coronation Street
"Coronation Street" cast members, including Sam Robertson (Adam), Daniel Brocklebank (Billy), Connor McIntyre (Phelan), Simon Gregson (Steve), Ellie Leach (Faye), Nicola Thorp (Nicola), Mikey North (Gary), Jane Danson (Leanne), Catherine Tyldesley (Eva), Tisha Merry (Steph), Mikey North (Gary), Alison King (Carla), Bhavna Limbachia (Rana), Qasim Akhtar (Zeedan), Sam Aston (Chesney), Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma) and George Banks (Henry),  will be featured in the soap's episodes from Monday to Friday. Some of the scenes to watch out for include Zeedan forcing Rana to talk about her affair in front of her parents. Plus, Adam will refuse to give Billy more painkillers.

Spoiler Alert! This update contains 'Coronation Street' spoilers 2018. Read on if you want to know about the episodes that will air on ITV this week.

Digital Spy and ITV report that on the "Corrie" episode on Monday, Rana's parents will visit her and Zeedan at their house. However, Zeedan will force Rana to confess about her affair in front of her mum and dad. He'll even hand out glasses of whiskey while doing so. Meanwhile, Chesney will overhear Henry and Hugo talking about going out with the girls because of a bet, and not because they really like them. Chesney will tell Gemma about it.

Steph suspects Luke's death has more mysteries

On Wednesday, Steph will meet up with Gary at the Roy's Rolls. She'll tell him about her suspicion that there's more to Luke's (Dean Fagan) death than meets the eye. Unfortunately, Phelan will see them together and he might find a way to twist things around again. As for the Connor family, they will find out how severe Carla's condition really is. They will also race against time to look for a possible transplant donor. 

Adam feels guilty

Friday's episode will feature Phelan overhearing Steve talking to Faye about taking her to Nicola's place. Meanwhile, Adam will feel a bit guilty about supplying Billy stronger painkillers. He will even refuse to give Billy some, even if he's desperate to have them. Plus, Eva will drink lemonade that's disguised as Prosecco in the Rovers. Click here to see some photos from Digital Spy.

'Coronation Street' episodes recap

Last week on the Cobbles showed Carla collapsing on her way home. Elsewhere, Rana finally confessed to Zeedan that she loves someone else and that she was having an affair. However, she didn't divulge other details, especially the identity of the other person. As for the rest of the "Corrie Street" residents, they prepared for the charity boxing match.

"Coronation St" airs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the ITV channel in the UK at 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm GMT. Stay tuned for additional "Corrie" spoilers in the coming weeks.

