Copacabana Beach tragedy: Driver ploughs into pedestrians; 15 injured, baby killed

A vehicle that ran over some people at Copacabana beach is seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 18, 2018. According local media, the driver was detained.

A vehicle that ran over some people at Copacabana beach is seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 18, 2018. According local media, the driver was detained. Reuters/Sebastian Rocandio

A car ploughed into pedestrians on the Copacabana Beach in Brazil on Thursday night, leaving at least 15 people injured and an eight-month-old baby killed. The 41-year-old driver is believed to have had suffered a seizure at the wheel.

At 8:45 p.m. local time, a man driving a Hyundai I30 slammed into the passersby and pedestrians next to the world-famous Rio de Janeiro beach. Witnesses said the car stopped in the sand after apparently crossing the wide sidewalk between the beach and a road. The injured were tended to as fire-fighters arrived on the scene. They were then transported to a hospital nearby.

Earlier reports claimed at least 15 people, including four children, were injured. According to Mirror, a fire department official later confirmed that an eight-month-old baby was killed in the incident.

The driver’s name was confirmed by authorities to be Antonio de Almeida Anaquim. He was held at the scene and taken to the hospital where he has undergone blood alcohols tests. Local reports suggest that he may have had suffered a seizure at the wheel, forcing him to lose control of the vehicle. Apparently, an anti-epilepsy medication was found inside his vehicle.

Beachgoers who witnessed the crash beat the driver until they were stopped by police, according to local news Globo1 (via the Daily Mail). Anaquim reportedly had a suspended licence for accumulating 62 infraction points and 14 fines for the past five years.

Police have stressed that the incident was not terror-related. They are instead treating it as a “serious accident.”