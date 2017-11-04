Controversial Dutch TV show ‘Raped or Not’ to air

By @chelean on
A glass gavel is seen in the office of judge Joaquim Barbosa during an interview with Reuters at the Supreme Court building in Brasilia November 19, 2012. REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino
A glass gavel is seen in the office of judge Joaquim Barbosa during an interview with Reuters at the Supreme Court building in Brasilia November 19, 2012. Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino

A controversial TV show called “Raped or Not?” will air in the Netherlands next week despite inviting outrage from the public. The program will re-enact real life court cases about alleged rapes, and a panel of young people will discuss the judge’s ruling if they thought the victims were indeed rape.

The show has sparked backlash from Dutch audiences who thought it was an insensitive effort to air so-called entertainment. The program, particularly the title, apparently trivialises serious crimes.

“Those are personal dramas. One says rape, the other sees it as an innocent sexual encounter,” producer Bernard Van den Bosch was quoted by Metro as saying. “Our show is about that grey area.

Host Geraldine Kemper has also defended the show, saying it’s time society talks about consent to change false stereotypes. The cases in the show do not involved parties who were strangers to each other. Kemper said it’s often falsely thought that rapists are unknown to victims.

“There is no discussion about that. But in many situations, it is much murkier,” she said, adding that she herself was not sure when she saw the first images of some cases if they involved rape. “But by having a discussion together, our ideas about it can change. That is what we want to reach with this program.”

The show will feature a panel of 14 young people giving their views. The first episode will show a former couple who end up having sex after attending a party. It’s unclear if both consented. Another episode, the Daily Mail reports, will show a young man who has just started to work in a company as an intern when his female boss “seduces” him after work.

Van den Bosch claimed most of the outrage from the public was due to the show’s title. He said the public has questioned its timing as well.

It will premiere on Nov. 7 amidst the multiple allegations of sexual harassments and rapes against Hollywood heavyweights, including film producer Harvey Weinstein and multi-award-winning actor Kevin Spacey among a few more.

Related
Join the Discussion
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Cleveland Cavaliers hold emergency meeting to air out differences
World Series 2017 live stream: Watch Dodgers vs Astros Game 6 online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online
Lewis Hamilton takes swipe at former teammate Nico Rosberg
Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets live stream: Watch NBA online
Rafael Nadal seals year-end World No. 1 ranking at Paris Masters
Rafael Nadal seals year-end World No. 1 ranking at Paris Masters
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 8: Jenny is back
‘Vikings’ season 5 synopsis released
‘Outlander’ season 3: John Bell Q&A
‘Star Trek Discovery’ episode 8: Focus on Saru
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Nov. 3: Seb receives his HIV test results
'Coronation Street' Nov. 3 spoilers
'The Walking Dead' season 8 episode 3 preview: Prisoners march
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: The Kingdom in trouble
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car