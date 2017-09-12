Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter

By @chelean on
Ted Cruz
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) departs the Senate floor after the body's first vote upon returning from their August recess at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. September 5, 2017. Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

A conservative senator in the US has been caught “liking” a pornography post on Twitter. Republican Senator Ted Cruz from Texas liked a graphic two minute-long video on Tuesday, surprising his over 3 million followers.

The former US presidential candidate’s Twitter page showed that the page liked the explicit video from @SexuallPosts. It is not clear if Cruz himself had liked the video or one of his staff did.

The activity has since been deleted from his page, but not before a screenshot was shared online. Her spokeswoman, Catherine Frazier, said that the “offensive tweet” that was allegedly posted on the senator’s account has been removed and reported to Twitter. But as the New York Daily News notes, Frazier mistakenly believed that the video was posted to his account, not liked.

Twitter users are, as expected, having a field day with the American politician’s faux pas. If he was indeed the one who liked the post, his behaviour would reportedly appear hypocritical as he had condemned pornography in the past.

During the 2016 US presidential campaign season, the Republican National Convention, of which the married father of two was a member of, dubbed pornography as a “public health crisis.” It claimed that its harmful effects had been “destroying the life of millions.”

“We encourage states to continue to fight this public menace and pledge our commitment to children’s safety,” it said last year.

Cruz, as the solicitor general of Texas in 2007, also helped defend the state against the sale of sex toys. The state, with the aid of Cruz’s office, called the use of sex toys as akin to “hiring a prostitute or engaging in consensual bigamy.” His office also argued that masturbation was not covered by the right to privacy and therefore subject to state regulation.

Twitter account @SexuallPosts, meanwhile, has thanked Cruz for allegedly supporting it.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
