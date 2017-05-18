Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather nearly confirmed, mega bout to go down later this year

By @saihoops on
Conor McGregor
Nov 12, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Conor McGregor (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Eddie Alvarez (red gloves) in their lightweight title bout during UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden. USA TODAY Sports/Adam Hunger

The highly-anticipated Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather bout is close to becoming a reality, per several reports. On Wednesday, Dana White revealed that he has completed negotiations with McGregor and will now do the same with Mayweather over the proposd mega-fight. 

“The McGregor side is done, I’m starting to work on the Mayweather side now,” White said in an interview to TNT, via Fox Sports. “I’m not saying the fight will happen, but I got one side done, now it’s time to work on the other. If we can come to a deal with (Al) Haymon and (Floyd) Mayweather, the fight’s going to happen.”

McGregor, under contract with the UFC, released a statement via his Mac Life website confirming that he's reached an agreement with the Mixed Martial Arts enterprise. “It is an honour to sign this record breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management. The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days," said McGregor, who recently celebrated the birth of his first child.

If Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather takes place, it will likely go down as the most lucrative fight in combat sports history. Recently, one business analyst suggested that Mayweather could purse over $US500 million (AU$697 million) from the fight. Mayweather, who retired from the boxing ring with a 49-0 record, recently told ESPN First Take that "only a fight with McGregor" would force him to come out of retirement.

