Commonwealth Bank glitch update: Normality observed by some customers, others still affected

Commonwealth Bank of Australia
A Commonwealth Bank of Australia logo adorns the wall of a branch located in Sydney, Australia, November 5, 2015. Reuters/David Gray

Commonwealth Bank’s Internet system and mobile app was hit by an outage on Wednesday, with customers reporting issues with their credit card balances. Normality was observed by some customers by early Wednesday afternoon, but other customers continued to report some issues.

One Twitter user has reported that his credit cards and mortgage balances were back. The bank said it is investigating disruptions to some eftpos machines and online banking systems.

The bank stated that it was dealing on the issue as "a matter of priority.” It posted a statement on Facebook to let their customers know that the company was aware some may be experiencing intermittent issues with CommBank app, NetBank and CommBiz.

In its Facebook post, Commonwealth Bank also said it was aware that some merchant terminals are impacted. "For our customers impacted by this issue we are sorry, please be assured we are working on this as a matter of priority,” it said, adding it would keep its customers updated as new information comes to light.

Many customers have had their credit histories seemingly wiped out. Credit card balances was gone from the bank’s smartphone app and its online banking facility, NetBank, news.com.au reports.

Several customers took to social media to complain and claim that they are unable to use their credit cards. Others said they were still waiting for their paid wages. Some business owners reported that transactions were not going through and they were losing money.

There were reports claiming customers of other institutions could not pay for purchases by Eftpos or contactless payments like PayPass and payWave. The digital issues also appeared to wipe the balances of personal and home loans and travel money card accounts. Bill payments with BPAY were also reportedly impacted.

A customer shared to aussieoutages.com about how she learned of the issues, saying it was when she tried to pay for groceries. “Just tried using my Comm Bank card at the supermarket and was told by the supermarket your card has been declined due to insufficient funds please contact the bank, which is not true,” she said.

Some customers complained about being unable to withdraw cash from ATMs. There were also reported issues regarding transfers between accounts and credit card payments where money had been withdrawn from one account, but had not appear in the other. Based on its 2017 annual report, over 6.2 million Aussies actively use the Commonwealth Bank’s online services.

