Comeback man Tiger Woods believes he can win a PGA title

By @saihoops on
Tiger Woods, Honda Classic
Feb 23, 2018; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; Tiger Woods plays his shot from the bunker on the 18th during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). USA TODAY Sports / Jasen Vinlove

Tiger Woods, widely hailed as the best golfer of his generation, is starting to believe he can do something he hasn't done in half a decade -- win a title on the PGA Tour. On Friday, Woods made just his second cut on the US PGA Tour since Aug. 2015, at the ongoing Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. 

Woods has shown positive signs during the first two rounds at the Honda Classic, giving golf analysts reason to believe that the American legend could be on the verge of a serious comeback run. On an extremely windy day at the taxing PGA National course, Woods held his own and will enter the third round well in contention.

“I’m right in the ball game,” Woods said on Friday after coming within two points of the lead on the second day of the Honda Classic. Woods finished with a score of one-over-par 71 at one over. Woods is just four shots off leaders, the American tandem of Luke List (66) and Jamie Lovemark (69), at three under par. 

“I’m right where I can win a golf tournament. Four (shots) back, on this golf course with 36 holes to go, anybody can win this golf tournament right now. It’s wide open," said Woods, who dropped to World No.544 after his series of back injuries, via Fox Sports.

Can Tiger Woods win another PGA Tour title?

In November, Woods returned to competitive golf for the first time in nine months at the World Challenge event. Since then, Woods has struggled to make the cut to the third round on two separate occasions. 

"I’ve made some nice tweaks; I’m hitting the ball flush and I’m really controlling the (ball flight), especially here with the wind blowing this hard. This is a difficult golf course right now. Making pars is a good thing. I’ve done that and I’m right there with a chance. I’m only four back with two difficult days to go," said Woods, on the adjustments he's made to his game. 

Last April, Woods, the former 14-time major winner, underwent a career-threatening surgery. It was his fourth back surgery in the span of three years. Many believed that Woods was on the brink of retirement. However, the 42-year-old insisted that he had at least one more PGA Tour title left in him. 

Former World No. 1 Tiger Woods hasn't won a tournament since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at the Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. Woods' last major victory came at the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California. 

Join the Discussion
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Arsene Wenger reveals why he didn't sign Pep Guardiola in 2001
Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Jimmy Butler injury update: Timberwolves star could out for season
Ester Ledecka first woman to win gold in different sports at same Olympics
Ester Ledecka first woman to win gold in different sports at same Olympics
Comeback man Tiger Woods believes he can win a PGA title
Comeback man Tiger Woods believes he can win a PGA title
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
Plot of the next ‘Star Wars’ animation series
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Ezra and the Wolves
‘Star Trek Discovery toy showcased in New York
‘Outlander’ season 4 production and filming update
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Maisie Williams on reading the ending
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Lots of filming still left
'Outlander' season 4: Turning Scotland into America is 'no small feat'
‘Outlander season 4: Producer not happy about leaks
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car