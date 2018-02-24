Comeback man Tiger Woods believes he can win a PGA title

Feb 23, 2018; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; Tiger Woods plays his shot from the bunker on the 18th during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion).

Feb 23, 2018; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; Tiger Woods plays his shot from the bunker on the 18th during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). USA TODAY Sports / Jasen Vinlove

Tiger Woods, widely hailed as the best golfer of his generation, is starting to believe he can do something he hasn't done in half a decade -- win a title on the PGA Tour. On Friday, Woods made just his second cut on the US PGA Tour since Aug. 2015, at the ongoing Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Woods has shown positive signs during the first two rounds at the Honda Classic, giving golf analysts reason to believe that the American legend could be on the verge of a serious comeback run. On an extremely windy day at the taxing PGA National course, Woods held his own and will enter the third round well in contention.

“I’m right in the ball game,” Woods said on Friday after coming within two points of the lead on the second day of the Honda Classic. Woods finished with a score of one-over-par 71 at one over. Woods is just four shots off leaders, the American tandem of Luke List (66) and Jamie Lovemark (69), at three under par.

“I’m right where I can win a golf tournament. Four (shots) back, on this golf course with 36 holes to go, anybody can win this golf tournament right now. It’s wide open," said Woods, who dropped to World No.544 after his series of back injuries, via Fox Sports.

Can Tiger Woods win another PGA Tour title?

In November, Woods returned to competitive golf for the first time in nine months at the World Challenge event. Since then, Woods has struggled to make the cut to the third round on two separate occasions.

"I’ve made some nice tweaks; I’m hitting the ball flush and I’m really controlling the (ball flight), especially here with the wind blowing this hard. This is a difficult golf course right now. Making pars is a good thing. I’ve done that and I’m right there with a chance. I’m only four back with two difficult days to go," said Woods, on the adjustments he's made to his game.

Last April, Woods, the former 14-time major winner, underwent a career-threatening surgery. It was his fourth back surgery in the span of three years. Many believed that Woods was on the brink of retirement. However, the 42-year-old insisted that he had at least one more PGA Tour title left in him.

Former World No. 1 Tiger Woods hasn't won a tournament since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at the Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. Woods' last major victory came at the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California.